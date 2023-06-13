WELLSVILLE — Officials behind the effort to bring Taco Bell to Wellsville were back at the village board Monday night with their final plans for the site.
Peter Vars, president of BME Associates, the firm tasked with developing the plan for the Taco Bell, reviewed the latest plan. However, new to the plan is that site preparation for the 2,235-square-foot facility will get started this summer, with the opening date months earlier than first expected — late spring.
The site, at the corner of West Dyke and South Main streets, is owned by entrepreneur Jett Metta, who also owns the Dunkin and Microtel in the same area. The three businesses will operate in conjunction with each other, sharing parking and dumpsters.
The new single-story, 28-by-80-foot, 40-seat facility will also include a drive-through and outside tables. There are also plans to install cameras throughout the site to ensure the safety of the businesses and customers.
The next step for the plan is to be reviewed by the planning board and make an application for a building permit.
In regard to another new business — Book Cellars in the Rockwell building on Main Street — the board approved a request to waive the 30-day wait period for advance notice to the village government for a liquor license as required by state Liquor Authority. The plan calls for beer and wine to be sold at the facility to be operated by Victoria K. Koch. The board approved the request.
The board also approved a request from the police department to purchase a new police vehicle, a Dodge Durango SUV at a cost not to exceed $52,000. The funds will be taken from the general fund capitol reserve. It will be used by the entire force.
Water Department Superintendent Dean Arnold was also given permission to purchase a 2007 street sweeper for a cost of $44,500. The purchase includes new brushes. The department budgeted $100,000 for the purchase.
Arnold was also given approval to sell by auction excess equipment that is no longer used.
Arnold also explained why the village received a $1.4 million check from Chase Tascone representing the Evans Agency.
The check was an insurance payment for a water department digester that was damaged two years ago.
Arnold said the department has been utilizing a secondary digester since the damage. Arnold said the new digester will be operational when the new water treatment plant is up and running. He said that L.C. Whitford and CP Ward won the bids for the installation and repair.