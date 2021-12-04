OLEAN — Turn on the news or Google “the price of Christmas trees in 2021” and it won’t take long before you hear about this year’s nationwide tree shortages — and higher prices of those available.
Even the famous Rockefeller Plaza Christmas tree came from out-of-state this year for one of the few times in its 88-year history.
But is supply and demand an issue in the Olean area?
“We use the same grower every year in the Olean-Portville area,” said Shanna Miller of Miller’s Farm Market, 1630 Olean Portville Road. By sourcing the trees locally, she pointed out, they not only support local farmers but it’s easy to regulate their inventory and they continue to sell out every year.
“Our sales are good,” Miller said. “The last couple of years we’ve seen a lot of interest in people getting back to having live trees,” noting there’s nothing like walking into a home filled with the scent of fresh pine.
Miller’s expect to sell 250 trees this year, ranging in size from 3 feet to 8 or 9 feet and in price from $19.99 to $54.99. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Stayers Greenhouse at 4340 Route 417 in Allegany, hasn’t had any supply problems, either, as the business also sources its trees locally.
“We order ahead of time from Reese’s (Preserve and Spruce Farm),” said Matt Stayer. “As far as demand, we are right in line where we were the last couple years. I just looked it up yesterday to see and we’re within four trees of where we’ve been the last two years.”
Stayer said it’s early and they’ve already sold about a quarter of the 200 trees the greenhouse typically sells. He isn’t surprised, though, as it was expected sales would increase this holiday season due to the drive-by traffic from the Interstate 86 closure.
Tom Fetzer, owner of Fetzer’s Tree Farm on County Road 40 in Bolivar, isn’t affected by supply chain troubles either — he grows his own trees for people to pick one out and cut it down. For those who don’t want to cut it themselves, he’ll cut it down. He’ll also bale any tree for transport home.
“I don’t think the supply thing is really an issue around here,” Fetzer said. “The big problem around here is the deer. When deer or insects get them, it takes 10 to 12 years to grow another one. …We don’t have the hunters we used to have and it’s not keeping the deer population down. There’s no doe permits in the area, either.”
Fetzer has thousands of trees available and usually sells between 300 and 400 trees each year. Trees up to 7 feet are $40 and taller trees are $50, as measured while tree is standing before cut.
The farm is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If those hours aren’t convenient, Fetzer will try to accommodate. To make an appointment, call (716) 560-5030.
So, with lots of Douglas and Fraser fir, blue sprue and grand, balsam and concolor fir trees all available across the area, at least trees shouldn’t be in short supply.