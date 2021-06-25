CUBA — Sign up for Summer Reading at the Cuba Circulating Library, which runs from July 5 through Aug.14.
The theme for the summer is “Tails & Tales,” and the library will have many different animal themed activities throughout the summer. There are storytimes and groups for all ages, as well as several family activities and special events scattered throughout the six week-program.
Participants ages 0-18 who track their reading minutes each week receive a free book for each week. Additionally, readers are entered into weekly drawing for prizes. At the end of the summer, all children who participate will receive a coupon bundle for area businesses.
This year, our grand prizes for each age group are tickets to the Buffalo Zoo or Aquarium of Niagara. Everyone, regardless of how many minutes read, is entered to win the grand prize!
Adults can also participate in summer reading by logging the titles of the books they read. Each week, adult prizes will be awarded, including gift certificates to local shop and Cuba Cash. The adult grand prize is a Kindle Fire tablet.
Some of the weekly programs scheduled for the summer are STEAM club, where we will build a functional windmill with Brad Weaver and outdoor story hours for students ages 2 through 3rd grade. These programs require registration.
In addition to weekly programs, there are also many family activities scheduled, including two wildlife presenters who will bring live animals, a mini art festival and more.
The first special program will take place on July 7. Hawk Creek Wildlife Center will bring several animals to visit and to teach wildlife conservation.
Please check our website, Facebook or stop by the library for more information. You can register to track your minutes at https://tinyurl.com/CubaSRP2021.
For storytimes and other programs that require registration, please call (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org.