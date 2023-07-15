OLEAN — The east end of the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus parking lot transformed Friday afternoon into a downhill race track for local students to test drive vehicles they’d been building throughout the week.
This was the finale of Eaton Young Manufacturers Academy and Eaton Junior Manufacturers Academy week, a summer tradition for the Cattaraugus-Allegany Dream It Do It program.
About 30 students along with 10 interns and three teachers from local school districts spent the past week exploring the various STEM career opportunities that await them after school — as well as how fun they can be.
“This week was terrific,” said Evelyn Sabina, Executive Director of CA-DIDI. “We had an amazing group of students, DIDI interns, teachers, manufacturers and college professors working together to provide students with hands-on experiences similar to everyday practices in the manufacturing world.”
Because so many young manufacturers from previous years wanted to continue this summer but needed something more advanced, Sabina said they decided to expand into two academies based on age and experience: Young Manufacturers and Junior Manufacturers.
“We had awesome teachers and interns working with our students to give them valuable experiences in coding, robotics, design, testing, chemistry, machining and more,” she said. The week was made possible through grants from Eaton and The Ralph Wilson Foundation as well as sponsorships from area manufacturers.
Eaton’s Young Manufacturing Academy was created to give the children in the community a week full of fun activities to learn about the many opportunities in manufacturing that lie ahead, said Jennifer Clarke, HR Manager at Eaton.
“We are so proud of the student’s accomplishments this week and excited to see what their futures hold,” she added.
THIS YEAR’S theme focused on automation and hands-on assembly — the two extremes of manufacturing, Sabina said, but both necessary in the field of manufacturing, something participants explored throughout the week on a few field trips with transportation provided by the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.
“We spent one morning at JCC learning about robotics and machining as well as the educational opportunities available at JCC,” she said. “Another day, we toured Eaton and Cutco to see how robotics can help with the manufacturing process as well as the safety and well-being of employees.”
Students enjoyed planning, building and programming EV3 Robots as well as designing a video game from scratch, Sabina said. But the final race Friday was a perfect culminating activity to the week, having students, parents, manufacturers and community leaders together on the JCC campus.
“Once again this was a community effort and a true testament to why it’s so great living in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties,” she added.
Tim Griffin, Mechanical Technology instructor at JCC, said the students used robot trainers to write a program to pick up a ball and drop it at the top of a track. Once successful, the robots were able to run in a continuous loop.
“Students also saw an industrial pick-and-place robot in action and got to jog the robot manually,” he said. “They also used desktop CNC mills to engrave keychains with robot insignias and their names.”
Paula Snyder, Executive Director of JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus, said they are always delighted to assist the CA-DIDI partners and see the future of the communities in events like this.
“Especially today, all these young, talented and creative students,” she said. “That is what JCC’s mission has always been — supporting our communities!”
THE TRUCKS students built were designed by Phil Farris of SolEpoxy. Sabina said the wood was cut, sanded and drilled by the CA-BOCES Carpentry and Construction students, then assembled into kits.
The DIDI interns then adapted some of the kits for younger students by scaling down the size and making appropriate adaptations. Sabina said the teamwork was excellent and the problem-solving impressive.
“I would say that it was definitely a cool experience to be able to help the kids learn about manufacturing,” said Ron Jacubczyk, Eaton intern. “It was awesome to see how happy they were when they got to race the trucks they spent all week building.”
The Eaton YMA participants worked throughout the week in teams of four to design, build and test the trucks, with visits each day from area manufacturers, Sabina said. They learned about teamwork, blueprint drawings, safety, friction and the “5 Whys” from manufacturers at Eaton, Cutco, SolEpoxy, JCC and Siemens Energy. Every day, each team was mentored by a CA-DIDI intern and an area manufacturer, she said.
Chad Sayers said two of his kids attended the YMA this year and both of them had a great time. He said the teaching and experiences were fun, they learned new skills and the tours of Eaton and Cutco exposed them to new workplaces, possibilities and job opportunities.
“This is the second year we have been involved with this program and we would highly recommend this for any student,” he added.
Looking ahead to the week of Aug. 7, Sabina said CA-DIDI will host its Summer Teacher Program: Discovering STEM Pathways to Advanced Manufacturing, in collaboration with CA-BOCES and JCC.
The program is also working with the CA-DIDI Interns on a number of projects, including the CA-DIDI Geek Squad, which helps seniors with technology, and the Tiny Tiny House project for the Christmas Giving Tree.
