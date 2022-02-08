SALAMANCA — A group of Seneca women, the Mothers of the Nation, gathered Tuesday on the Allegany territory to oppose Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels’ settlement agreement with New York state.

The Mothers of the Nation are calling upon the Tribal Council to halt over $800 million in disputed payments to the state.

On Jan. 12, Pagels entered into a settlement agreement with the state to end the gaming compact dispute, pledging to release approximately $540 million of disputed payments held in escrow.

The Mothers of the Nation, recognized under the Seneca constitution of 1848 to approve treaties, organized a petition drive and gathered signatures of Seneca women who deem the settlement agreement invalid. The petition has been submitted to the Department of the Interior requesting immediate intervention and swift review of the legality of the payments.

Seneca women call the president’s surrender of the disputed payments weak and ill-advised, proclaiming the fight is not over until all federal remedies have been exhausted. In September 2021, federal gaming officials announced they had opened an investigation into the matter, which is ongoing.

“Protecting our gaming operations, through a fair and equitable compact, is our Nation’s greatest economic priority,” Pagels told the Times Herald. “These operations generate revenue that funds vital programs, services and benefits on which our people depend. We are committed to protecting this important economic engine for our people today and for generations to come.”

The Mothers claim the amount of money at stake totals over $800 million through 2023 — 50% of the monies paid to the state during the 14-year compact term. In return, the state offered to commence good faith negotiations for a new compact, which the group says concedes nothing since any state is obligated to enter compact negotiations when asked under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

Despite having met in a regular session of council Jan. 8, neither the Seneca Nation Council nor the Seneca people approved the settlement agreement, the Mothers said, adding no notice was given about the proposed settlement agreement. Pagels issued a video announcement to the general public late on Jan. 12 via social media.

The Mothers of the Nation maintain that the settlement agreement and the sizable expenditure is an action that requires Council approval under the Nation Constitution for it to be valid. Two community members have filed for injunctive relief to halt the payments in the Nation’s Court.

In 2016, Nation officials made the decision to stop paying the State because the terms of the seven-year compact extension were silent on further payments. The Interior Department has twice written that it agrees with this interpretation, including the Biden-Haaland Administration, as recently as September 2021.

In addition, on Sept. 16, 2021, the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) stated that it considers additional revenue sharing payments a significant question requiring review. A Sept. 15, 2021 letter from Assistant Secretary of the Interior Bryan Newland expressed “serious concern” that further payments to the State may violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA).

Marie E. Williams, former executive director of the Seneca Gaming Authority and a Cattaraugus community member, is one of the petitioners arguing Pagels violated Seneca legislative protocols by failing to obtain council authorization and follow regulatory procedures prior to the settlement agreement. Williams said Pagels has also committed payments to the state beyond what he is authorized to make and are not part of the arbitration decision.

“There are multiple issues at play here,” she said. “What we have is a president that is making decisions, entering into agreements of tremendous magnitude, committing monies beyond the scope of arbitration, all with a lasting and profound impact on the Seneca people. He has acted without proper Council authorization and without the informed consent of the people.”

Jody Clark, a signatory to the Mothers of the Nation petition and a resident of the Allegany territory, underscored the need for federal and NIGC determination.

“President Pagels has ignored the pending NIGC review of the legality of the payments and forged a settlement agreement before obtaining a full and complete federal review. His actions are short-sighted and premature,” she said.

Gloria Gordon, a grandmother and resident of the Cattaraugus territory, said the Mothers of the Nation is important historically. In the late 1830s, she said the Seneca people faced removal to Kansas but the Mothers stood up and opposed the removal.

“Again in the 1960s, the Seneca fought removal from our Ohi:yo’ homelands in Allegany due to the Kinzua Dam construction. The Mothers of the Nation were instrumental in opposing the dam,” Gordon said. “While efforts to prevent the dam from flooding our territory failed, the Mothers were successful in ensuring a significant settlement.”

The Mothers of the Nation are mobilizing to provide for a better-informed Seneca citizenry on all matters of import and to ensure the Pagels administration provides greater transparency and accountability to the people.