ROCHESTER (TNS) — A Black man died of asphyxiation after Rochester police officers trying to take him into protective custody pinned him to the ground while restraining him.

The incident occurred in March, two months before George Floyd’s very similar death in Minneapolis touched off nationwide protests, yet it didn’t become public until now.

The curtain was lifted on the death of 41-year-old man named Daniel T. Prude at a late-morning news conference Wednesday at which Prude’s family and local activists called for the officers involved to be fired and charged in his homicide.

”We are in need of accountability for the wrongful death and murder of Daniel Prude. He was treated inhumanely and without dignity,” said Ashley Gantt, a community organizer from Free the People Roc and the NYCLU. “These officers killed someone and are still patrolling in our community.”

The case also brought calls from activists for changes to policing, including an end to the practice of having police officers respond to mental health calls.

Gantt said that what happened to Daniel Prude was not an isolated event.

”The Rochester Police Department has shown time and again that they are not trained to deal with mental health crises,” Gantt said. “These officers are trained to kill and not to de-escalate. Daniel’s case is the epitome of what is wrong with this system and today we stand firmly seeking justice for Daniel and his family, and for all the victims who have been murdered and terrorized by the Rochester Police Department.”

Prude’s death parallels others locally and nationally in which mentally or emotionally stressed people, many of them people of color, have succumbed when officers forcefully restrained them.

Prude’s death was ruled a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint” by Monroe County Medical Examiner Dr. Nadia Granger, according to the autopsy report.

The New York state Attorney General’s office has been investigating the officers’ conduct in the Prude case since April and has the ability to seek criminal charges.

The officers’ interaction with Prude was captured on police body-worn camera video, a compilation of which was to be made public Wednesday.

Public disclosure of the case and release of the video could make Rochester the latest in a series of American cities to be embroiled in controversy over a police-related death and the latest focus of national attention. The most recent high-profile case was the police shooting of a Black man in Kehosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake, that was captured on video.

Unlike that and some other recent police-death videos, the one compiled about the Prude case is not a graphic depiction of officers shooting or beating a suspect.

Rather, it depicts officers calmly holding Prude prone and forcing his head and chest into the pavement for several minutes until, apparently unnoticed by the officers, he stops breathing.

A copy of the video compilation and some case documents, including the autopsy report and an internal police investigation of the case, were provided to the Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester earlier this week by one of the family’s lawyers.

The report of the internal RPD investigation into the fatal encounter concluded “the officers’ actions and conduct displayed when dealing with Prude appear to be appropriate and consistent with their training.”

A notice of intent to sue the city has been filed and city officials are said to be aware of the family’s anger over Prude’s death.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was asked Wednesday if she had seen the footage of Prude’s death.

”It’s a disturbing video,” Warren said. “I can sympathize and empathize with the family.”

But she bristled at suggestions that she lacked transparency by not disclosing Prude’s death until months later.

”I want everyone to understand that at no point in time did we feel that this was something that we wanted not to disclose,” Warren said, “We are precluded from getting involved in it until that agency [the AG’s office] has completed their investigation.”

Police Chief La’Ron Singletary echoed those comments, saying several times “this is not a coverup.”

Singeltary declined to answer any specific questions about his officers’ interactions with Prude, but said he had initiated both a criminal investigation and an internal investigation the same day the incident occurred.

He also said he was precluded from suspending any of the officers involved until the AG’s investigation had concluded.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said her office was investigating the Prude death when it received a preliminary autopsy report on April 16. That report determined the death was a homicide caused by asphyxiation.

Doorley said that she notified the Attorney General’s Office within an hour of receiving the preliminary autopsy findings.

Records show that, within a week, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Sommers, a deputy chief in the state agency’s special investigations and prosecution unit, confirmed in a letter to Doorley that the Attorney General’s Office had launched an investigation under its mandated responsibilities.

Prude was suffering from acute mental-health problems when Rochester officers detained him in the early morning hours of Monday, March 23, as he walked naked and bleeding down Jefferson Avenue in the southwestern part of the city.

His family told police they suspected he was under the influence of the powerful hallucinogen phencyclidine, or PCP.

A resident of Chicago, Prude had arrived in Rochester the day before to stay with his brother, Joe Prude, in Joe’s home on Rochester’s west side.

Prude rode Amtrak to Buffalo but was thrown off the train there, his brother later told police. After being driven to Rochester, he began to act out. After he jumped head-first down the basement stairs, Joe Prude said he called police for help. Prude was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for a mental-health evaluation and released the evening of March 22, according to the police investigation narrative.

After some hours of stable behavior, Prude ran out the back door of Joe’s home at 3 a.m. when his brother was out of the room, prompting another call for help to 911.

Police believe that Prude broke windows at a West Main Street business as he walked along before officers found him. Several people encountered him on West Main, with at least one of them calling 911 to report his erratic actions, the police narrative said.

Prude had left his brother’s home wearing only long underwear, a tank top and socks. He took off the clothes while on West Main, a witness told police. One passerby stopped to shoot a Facebook Live video of Prude after seeing the disturbed man get on his knees and beg another motorist to call 911.

When the motorist responded that he was on the phone with the emergency center, Prude ran off.

After being intercepted moments later by a police officer on Jefferson Avenue, Prude was ordered to lay on the ground and place his hands behind his back. He complied immediately with both directives, the video shows, saying “sure thing, sure thing,” as he rolled onto his stomach. The time was 3:16 a.m.

The city provided a total of 88 minutes of police body camera footage of the incident on Aug. 20, pursuant to an open-records request.

The video does not show Prude offering any physical resistance to the half-dozen or so officers who converged on the scene. The video, with one gap of a few seconds, appears to show the entirety of the 11-minute interaction between Prude and the police.