We’re past Labor Day and, unofficially, summer is over. There’s also a fashion tradition to be observed, the one that says you can’t wear white after the holiday.
But why? Where does that longstanding fashion rule come from?
An article on the Farmer’s Almanac indicates the rule may have stemmed from practicality — before air conditioning, clothing choices were important when trying to keep cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
“Whites and lighter-weight fabrics were more popular during the warm months, and in the winter, people naturally switched to darker colors and heavier fabrics,” the article reads.
“Perhaps since people already chose light colors to stay cool in the summer, the fashion world went ahead and made the rule an official one.”
Others speculate that the rule came from the fashion practices of the wealthy. In the early 1900s, those who were well-to-do often favored lightweight, bright clothing — white linen suits and breezy dresses during the summer. Wearing white after Labor Day meant you were someone who had the means to have end-of-summer vacations.
Some historians believe that this rule was actually a way for the wealthy to separate themselves from the working class. Not only could they afford vacations and the summer-season clothes to match, they could afford to overhaul their wardrobe for the fall season.
Middle-class laborers, the Almanac notes, often wore darker colors even in the summer as a practical matter to hide dirt and stains from work.
Vogue magazine also tells us that the surging popularity of tennis among the wealthy beginning in the early 1800s and through the Gilded Age popularized white “sporting” clothes for the summer season. When the season was over, it was on to the clothes for the fall season — for riding, hunting and hiking.
By the 1950s, not wearing white after Labor Day was a firm rule among the wealthy, who regarded it as a symbol of refinement.
Fashion arbiters have since loosened the “rules,” but old habits die hard.