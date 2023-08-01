From lamenting a presidential death to a building boom, from “Where’s the beef?” to “Olean’s Hottest Weekend,” here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
July 31 — St. Bonaventure College exceeded the most sanguine expectations when it was reported that almost $200,000 had been pledged in the first day of the $1 million St. Bonaventure Fund drive to expand the campus. “The spirit of harmony shown is indeed a wonderful thing,” said the Rev. William Gates of the Olean First Presbyterian Church. Workers reported that many of their best prospects were out of town or yet to be approached, so that there is no question but that the full amount will be raised, leaders said.
Aug. 3 — Olean, with the rest of the nation, mourns the death of President Warren Harding. The flags at city hall, and all the other public and private buildings, are at half staff. Residents seemed to go about their business in a quieter way today, and wherever people gathered the tone of the conversation was of general regret at the president’s death. The Exchange Bank and others are closed, with days of mourning expected again when the funeral is held. The city had overwhelmingly supported Harding for president in 1920 — even the Democratic bailiwick of the Fifth Ward backed him after voting for Democrats for years.
1948
Aug. 3 — Frank Wallen, city building inspector, reported the largest number of building permits ever issued in one month when he issued 39 in July. Across the city, Clark Brothers began a $100,000 office development, nine new homes are to be built, several garages and homes are to be converted into apartments, and First National Bank added an addition to the building along West State Street. Bi State Bowling Corp. also began work on a bowling and recreation center at 2624 W. State St.
Aug. 5 — The Olean Oilers minor league baseball team continued their torrid winning pace, copping their third straight win over the Batavia Clippers, 19-3, and a seventh straight win overall. The Oilers enjoyed their hit parade off of three Batavia hurlers, banging out 15 hits — including five doubles, a triple and a homer. George Scherger hit three doubles for four runs, and is now only six doubles away from the PONY League record.
1973
Aug. 3 — When you have a name like “Beef ‘N Barrel,” you need beef, said owner James McAfee as cattle producers react to a federal move to hold a price freeze on beef. Back from the printer ordering new menus with higher prices, “I’m put in a bad position,” as his restaurant’s supplier cut his order in half — and starting next week there will “simply be no more beef.” Other food prices have jumped, said Neil Goodemote of the Olean House, noting eggs are about twice what they were last year thanks to a push toward other meats and proteins as beef supply collapses. Kevin Shea, manager at Carrol’s Drive-in on East State Street said prices haven’t jumped for his site, but the supply is “very limited” and could lead to disappointed customers.
Aug. 4 — The one place with beef is the Cattaraugus County Fair, with the 4-H Baby Beef auction set. Bids are expected to hover around 25 cents a pound, but with the shortages, it’s unknown how much the animals will go for. An annual tradition that continues to today — this year’s sales are on Saturday — the steers are raised by youngsters learning the skills. All the animals have been inspected by the state and cleared for sale.
1998
Aug. 3 — Between 22,000 and 25,000 people attended the ninth annual Taste of Olean and 49th annual Art in the Park, both of which moved downtown. North Union was closed between State and Sullivan streets for the Taste, while Art in the Park took over shady Lincoln Park. “People for the most part liked the extra room, and that came from restaurateurs as well as event goers,” said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce President Mike Kasperski. Also filling out the weekend were the Pepsi Jazzfest on Saturday and Sunday’s attractions of the St. Mary’s Byzantine Festival and the Street Classics Car Show at Gargoyle Park, which raised $20,000 for juvenile diabetes research. The weekend was billed as “Olean’s Hottest Weekend.”
Aug. 4 — Businesses are packing up near the Palace Theater, making room for a new Eckerd’s drug store at the corner of North Union and West Sullivan. Attard’s Restaurant will be moving within a few weeks to the 400 block of North Union, owner Ray Attard said, and the Chamber of Commerce of Olean Vicinity Inc. has its sign down. However, the Olean Antique Center, The Rocking Cow, Choice Video, the Everywoman Opportunity Center and the Neighborhood School of Dance are still looking for new homes, said Chamber President Margaret Kenney.