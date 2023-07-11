From work to catch a murderer to dangerous traffic, from crowning Miss New York to talks of casinos, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
July 10 — Strawberries are the berries for Oleanders. There have been more sold in Olean this spring and summer than ever before, several merchants reported. Wholesale dealers were able to get only 10 cases yesterday at the end of the season, with one seller going through an average of 35 cases a week of the luscious red berries. Fortunately, red raspberries and huckleberries are just coming out, but blackberries are scarce.
July 12 — Neil Bryant, 25, of First Avenue, was fatally stabbed outside the Greenwood dance hall on East State Street last night, police reported, with a severed artery causing him to bleed out within minutes. Facing a murder charge is Jimmie Mallse of Chicago, who was seen earlier in the night in an argument with Bryant inside before agreeing to go outside to “fight it out.” Mallse, it was charged, pulled a pocket knife with a six-inch blade and stabbed the Boardmanville man in the leg. Mallse was found with the knife in the Erie Railroad station, attempting to get rid of the weapon before heading out of town.
1948
July 10 — The largest firemen’s parade seen in this area in many years highlighted the celebration of Old Home Week in Allegany. Chief James Roper, head of the department, said all considered the parade “an outstanding success,” and state police estimated the crowd at $20,000. Some 75 fire companies, civic groups, various floats, bands and marching units joined the parade, a colorful event with various uniforms providing striking contrasts.
July 15 — Traffic has gotten so bad that even researching it is dangerous. State police reported a Buffalo man helping with a state traffic study in Olean was injured in a car-truck collision near South Seventh Street in Allegany. The man was checking out a spot for a study when he was rear-ended, and was himself checked out at St. Francis Hospital. About 100 men, including upward of 50 St. Bonaventure College students checked auto traffic in the area, hoping to collect data on safety and help with future improvements with area roadways.
1973
July 11 — Rising water consumption causing a water shortage in Olean reservoirs has reached “critical proportions”, officials announced, and the Common Council unanimously approved test well drilling to offset the shortage. Water Superintendent Ralph Welch has asked residents to voluntarily curtail their usage, and “we are definitely suffering a shortage of reserve water — the reservoirs are down considerably. We’re very much in need of supplemental water, and a test well may provide the answer.” A test well should be able to produce 1 million gallons of water a day before it is put in service, according to previous contracts. The Fred Forness Little League Park and near the water plant are seen as targeted areas at this point.
July 14 — It was anything but an unlucky Friday the 13th for Jo Ann Miller, who was crowned as Miss New York State 1973 on the stage at Olean High School. She will go on to compete for the Miss America title in Atlantic City, N.J., in September. The 20-year-old Cheektowaga woman had previously won Miss Erie County while a junior at Buffalo State. The first runner up is Barbara Joan Lopez, Miss Staten Island. The crowning ceremony was held in a statewide colorcast carried on television.
1998
July 10 — A ruling by the state Court of Appeals unanimously threw out a lower court’s order to start collecting taxes on gas and cigarettes sold by Seneca Nation of Indians businesses to non-Indians. The ruling was a victory for Gov. George Pataki who, fearing violence and concerns about sovereignty, had reversed course last year to collect the taxes. The lawsuit was filed by non-Indian convenience store owners who claimed they were being hurt by the state’s lack of tax collections on reservation sales.
June 13 — Leaders of the Seneca Nation of Indians agreed to open talks with the state on a tribal-run casino off reservation land. “We’ll meet as one sovereign to another,” said Seneca Gaming Commission chair Geraldine Memmo. The commission has yet to decide where to acquire land for the casino, though Niagara Falls and Buffalo have been mentioned as potential sites. In the end, three casinos would be built by the SNI under the compact — one off the reservations in Niagara Falls, one along Buffalo Creek and one in Salamanca.