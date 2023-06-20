From fighting TB with optimism and later x-rays, from looking back on flood losses to a new purpose for the Wheeler House, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
June 20 — As tuberculosis research crawls on and sanitariums continue to be filled with patients, the Olean Evening Times offers an alternative to the lung ailment — fight it with happiness. “Try breathing a combination of air, sunshine and delight!” the paper states. “Try enjoying your daily bath… try enjoying your bed — ‘the cool kindliness of sheets that soon smooth away trouble; the rough male kiss of blankets.’ And, enjoy your food. You can get more nourishment out of half the amount of food if it’s food you like… it is better to go without your dinner than eat it when you are angry or worried.” Studies have shown a positive outlook can have positive effects on health, but a breakthrough would come a quarter century later.
June 23 — An East Aurora man said he fired his revolver in self-defense in Lincoln Park last night, worried a crowd of 200 Pennsylvania Railroad strikers were getting too close. George Matteson, 22, employed at the shops for the last four months, was at a hot dog stand on Union Street as men outside yelled names at him. They followed him to Lincoln Park, he claimed, where the gun was fired. A city police officer immediately apprehended him. He pleaded guilty in the morning. His pistol license, two months old, was revoked, and a $25 fine levied.
1948
June 20 — It was once believed only the climate of the mountains or desert could stop tuberculosis, the Cattaraugus County Tuberculosis and Public Health Association reported, instead recommending annual chest x-rays to make sure the disease is not present or is in its early stages and can be treated successfully. The county’s mobile x-ray unit will be in Allegany and Knapp Creek this week to help get the monitoring they need and antibiotics and bed rest to treat the bacterial infection.
June 25 — The Olean Oilers battled the Hamilton, Ontario, Cardinals in a doubleheader, with their efforts resulting in a split. The Oilers’ first game, a 10-inning pitching battle from the very first, ended with Oilers pitcher John Rutheford getting on base and scoring on the next batter when the Cards shortstop-manager threw low to the plate. The final score was 4-3. The second game saw the lead change six times, but the Oilers fell after the pitcher walked two batters and letting manager George Kissel get a sizzling single by defenders.
1973
June 21 — A new Civil Defense mobile command post is in operation in Cattaraugus County at a cost of only $600. The 6½-ton truck, on loan from the federal government, has been outfitted with a generator, loudspeakers, floodlights, various radios and everything needed to take charge in the event of a major catastrophe like seen the year before as Hurricane Agnes struck the region. Fortunately, there was some old communications equipment in the bed when the county picked it up, which cut costs considerably. “I hope we never have to use it,” said Elsie Beck, director of the county’s Civil Defense, “but it’s ready to go at a moment’s notice.”
June 24 — It’s been a year since the Allegheny River all but swallowed Eldred, but most flood victims report high water is still a part of everyday life. The home of Ed and Mable Wolcott has been flooded multiple times since it was built in the late 1800s, and the downstairs work on the next renovation is almost complete. Delia Hardy, a few doors down, is living in a mobile home in her backyard as work continues. “I’m used to my nine-room house … but I’ve gotten so I like this little place.” Both women reported the loss could have been worse — and it had been before. Mrs. Wolcott’s first husband, the late Floyd Wolcott, lost a feedmill business in the Flood of 1942 and “he never really came back after that.” Mrs. Hardy lost her husband, Bert, in 1959 as he drowned steps away from his backdoor stoop as he attempted to measure the icy water’s depth. Her son’s house was swept 1,000 feet off its foundations in the Flood of 1972, but the family survived.
1998
June 21 — The 115th Olean High School Alumni Association reunion filled the Olean Recreation Center for two days this weekend. The oldest graduate in attendance was Mabel Parker Shearer of the Class of 1932. Richard Little, speaker for the honored class of 1948, thanked those for attending. “There’s something that draws you back,” he said. “It’s good to see old friends.” He added that in 1948, a car cost $600 and pizza pie wasn’t an Olean staple.
June 24 — The Wheeler House in Portville may be used for a nursing program. The Wheeler House Committee, the Olean General Hospital panel eyeing what to do with the property, suggested using the house as the home of the St. Francis School of Practical Nursing. The nursing program was then located in Olean General Hospital West, which was slated to close by the summer of 2001 amid a $30 million expansion at OGH’s Boardmanville campus. Renovations of the house, willed to the hospital in 1951, for a home for hospital President Robert Catalano saw cost overruns of $450,000 and created a stir in Olean and Portville.