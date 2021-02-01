From a crunch on building supplies to a crackdown on rent gouging, from the return of an ill Bonnie to meeting new friends among the floodwaters, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
Feb. 1 — Despite a rising population, many owners of vacant lots and their home-seekers are hesitating to build and buy new houses due to high costs. “Continued high prices of coal make it extremely unlikely there will be very much of a decline in the price of a large number of building materials in which coal is a large element of the cost, such as lime, cement and brick,” a prominent area real estate builder said. “Another factor in the increase… has been introduced in the new freight rates upon all bulky and heavy materials, such as lumber.”
Feb. 2 — Taxpayers in the 10th Ward — in the Boardmanville neighborhood — are circulating petitions, asking school authorities for a school building. The district has many children of school age, and the accommodations are wholly inadequate and many of the children are compelled to go long distances to attend school. The district has a tract of land bought for school purposes, according to the petition, and a school building large enough to properly care for the children of the section is sought. Within three years, school officials would build Boardmanville Elementary, which would serve the district until 2012. Today, under private ownership, the site is leased to BOCES.
1946
Feb. 1 — Several complaints from tenants about landlords who raise rents unreasonably have been received by Mayor Tomas Gustafson. One tenant told the mayor that the rent had been raised every month for several months, while another said his rent rose from $40 a month to $60 (about $600 to $900, adjusted for inflation) with no advance notice. Other residents report higher property taxes were to blame — Gustafson noted they have in fact gone down. “There is no justification whatsoever in these jumps,” the mayor said. “Some landlords are just gouging the people.” He said that he will look into increasing assessments and the property taxes of the property owned by such landlords, as well as looking at state-level action to allow for rent ceilings if these sort of issues continue.
Feb. 4 — Coal users are being asked to be sparing in their use of the heat source, Mayor Gustafson said. Of four dealers in coal in the city, only two are able to supply their customers at present. One dealer said he is getting only 60% of his normal supply and another reported receiving just two or three carloads last month. “The lakers are doing their best to try to take care of their customers. If we can get by the next two months, we will be OK,” the mayor added. The mayor urged conservation measures, as well as a willingness to accept whatever burnable fuel a dealer can get into the city.
1971
Feb. 3 — Junior Matt Gant of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team said he wants a crack at the National Invitational Tournament title his first day back after a month-long battle with pericarditis. It’s a simple matter of height, he said, “maybe we’ll get somebody our size for a change.” The 6-5 junior said the loss of big man Bob Lanier to the NBA took away the Bonnies’ chances against the seven-footers common on the top tier NCAA squads. The wish of Gant proved to be prophetic, as the Bonnies would get to the NIT and come in third after beating Duke in the third-place game.
Feb. 6 — Fog along Two Mile Creek is lessening and less ammonia is being dumped into area waterways as heated water from the Felmont Oil Corp. chemical plant is now heading across town before being discharged. Most of the processed coolant water is now heading to the Allegheny River through a long underground conduit, allowing it to cool to under 95 degrees. Previously, water temperatures were well over 100 degrees, causing fish to die en masse. In addition, efforts to cut ammonia pollution have also been undertaken, but state officials caution that the remaining ammonia concentrations and water temperatures may still be too high.
1996
Feb. 3 — Karen Remington and Mark Terwilliger of Bradford will get married Valentine’s Day in Disneyworld, and there will be 18 million guests. The couple will be one of four to get married on “Live with Regis and Kathlie Lee” on ABC Feb. 14. The grand prize of a promotion for the show came to the couple after an accident delayed their original wedding date. Terwilliger had been injured falling off a ladder Oct. 6, 1995 — the night before the wedding was to be — while decorating the Antonian Hall in Lewis Run for the reception. “When all this happened to begin with it was like, ‘Why would something so terrible happen?’” Remington said. “And now we’re going to be married on national television.”
Feb. 4 — As cleanup after the Flood of ‘96 continues, a Portville family is counting new friends among their blessings. “When we moved to Portville in May we didn’t know anybody, so this was one way to get to know our neighbors,” said Cyndi Bedard, who is now cleaning up the first floor of the family home on Route 305 South. The family had been forced away for two weeks, but has since set up on the second floor while fixing the first floor. Meeting Jim and Nancy Warner while sitting in a shelter the day of the flood, ”we made friends with them right away and they offered for us to stay with them. It helped a lot.” The Warners — who lived through the floods of ‘42 and ‘72 — were more than happy to help out the family with two children.