From dogging draft dodgers to reviving the area’s cutlery industry, from debating tax breaks for industries to a record day for area track and field stars, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1921
June 9 — Three years after the end of the Great War, the federal government is hunting for area draft dodgers. Five area men are being sought, with a reward of up to $50 to citizens who help apprehend and deliver the men to military control. The men all listed odd addresses. A mother of one of the men said she thought he was in the service and had not seen him for more than six years. Two rooming houses were listed, but the men were unknown to the owners. In a move reminiscent of the “Blues Brothers,” one wanted man listed 315 N. Third St. as his address — Olean High School.
June 11 — There’s only a 1 in 1,000 chance that the Earth will be destroyed by the Pons-Winnecke comet, officials said. Early calculations said the Jupiter-family comet would hit the planet, but new observations have ruled it out. The latest math places it at 1 million miles from Earth, so Oleanders worried about the sky falling are breathing a sigh of relief. The same comet will pass by Earth again on June 12, but will be at roughly half the distance as that between the planet and the Sun
1946
June 7 — War production is over for Olean’s Union Cutlery Co. Ewing’s in Olean is presenting the first complete showing of the famous “KA-BAR” brand since before the war. A new, improved and modernized line of household kitchen cutlery, pocket knives, fishing knives and hunting knives made in Olean are now available. In the next decade, the company would move to Georgia for two years to battle lagging sales and high costs, but move back to Olean before moving to Ohio in the 1970s. It would come back home after being purchased by Alcas in 1996.
June 8 — Two firms are eyeing the National Munitions plant at Eldred — furniture manufacturer Eldred Industries and high-grade chemical company Cobalt Corp. of America. The site which covers hundreds of acres is expected to employ around 500 people once the firms are up and running The plant, sited in 1940, cranked out millions of shells for the British and American war efforts, but was idled when peace was declared.
1971
June 9 — Weighted voting — a way to handle the imbalance in populations between the city’s wards — killed a local law which would have provided industrial tax relief. The plan would have abated all property taxes for five years and half of the taxes for the next five years. Alderman Ted Hoffman said he was opposed to parts of the legislation, and sought to have it tabled. Others accused him of trying to table it until a new industry comes to town. Alderman Clyde Campbell said he has already been approached by a Job Incentive Board official with a company seeking 50,000 square feet of factory space.
June 11 — More than two dozen new construction or demolition projects were approved in April by Olean Building Inspector A. Douglas Graham. The largest project was the addition of a compressor testing facility at the Clark Bros. Turbo Products Division of Dresser Industries. Other large projects include the conversion of a store at 505 N. Union St. to the new L’Alcove Restaurant, the demolition of several homes, and remodeling a restaurant at 158 N. Union St. That last, unnamed restaurant would eventually become part of Beef ‘N’ Barrel.
1996
June 7 — With a bumper crop of mosquitos brewing, Cattaraugus County health officials reported that spraying may be necessary next week. The mosquitos are so thick there appear to be swarms chasing people. One Westons Mills man called to say “there were so many mosquitoes his bug zapper caught fire,” said Connie Kramer, deputy public health director. Wet weather prevented larval breeding by spraying until it was too late, she said, adding that aerial spraying for adults may be necessary to stop the spread of disease despite complaints from residents and Olean Common Council members.
June 8 — Area track and field athletes had a field day at the state title games at UB. Olean High’s Mark Sutter captured the Class B state title in discus with a throw of 152-10. “I was really pumped for this,” he said, noting lackluster first and second throws. “I felt good when I let go of the third one.” Meanwhile, Cuba-Rushford’s Aaron Ortiz leaped into the school’s record book with a 45-10 triple jump to capture the Class C-D title at the state meet. “I was getting nervous after my first two jumps,” he said, “but in the back of my mind, I knew that I was down to the last two jumps of my career and I had to put everything into them.” He recorded the first state title of the post-merger district.