From rising crime in the city to thousands left without heat due to a gas shortage, from sounding off on the end of the Vietnam War to the Clinton sex scandal, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1923Jan. 26 — The repainting of the always-popular interior of the city lockup is in progress, the eight cells on the main floor being now completely overhauled and renovated. The floor is painted dark yellow while the cells are a spotless white. The work now being done on the cells upstairs. The cells are almost inviting in their spotless cleanliness, and police Chief Jack Dempsey is justifiably proud of the fine appearance of the lockup.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social