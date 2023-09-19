From a bust for beans to watching out for forest fires, from a “supermarket of knowledge” to the fall of the Palace Theater, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
Sept. 20 — It’s a bad bout for beans, as Allegany County farmers reported that heavy frosts of the last 10 days have decimated bean production. While 60% more acres were planted with the crop this year, the frosts have killed over half of the plants, leading to a final crop about 20% lower than in 1922. Virtually all of the ensilage corn was hit, meaning it has to be used for dry feeding and an added burden will hit dairy farmers, who were already suffering from a dry summer making pasturing bad.
Sept. 20 — The building boom in Olean shows no signs of slowing. New homes have been springing up all over the city for the last three years, yet the cry for a place to live appears as great today as then. Seven families have moved into Seneca Heights this year, with three more coming shortly. Four more houses will be available before winter comes. The situation in the Garden City, Boardmanville, East Olean and in North Olean is identical.
1948
Sept. 19 — The dry weather this month has brought a plea from Forest Ranger Ernest Parker on Rock City Road. “A word from fathers and mothers at this time of year can save the loss of thousands of dollars in forest fires,” he said. Olean Fire Chief Frank Wallen echoed the call for safety, advising extra care on grass and brush fires. Smokers are urged to break matches in half and thoroughly butt their smokes before discarding them; campers are urged to build campfires in approved areas, rather than on open ground. Home owners are also cautioned not to burn grass and brush near houses, and to keep a garden hose connected for emergency fire fighting.
Sept. 20 — On the one hand, a heavy rainfall — the first in a month — helped calm fears of brush fires. Unfortunately, a lightning strike ignited the Commercial Hotel, at 407 N. Union St., setting fire to a partition on the second floor. Several apartments and stores in the building were damaged in the blaze, but no injuries were reported. No other serious trouble was reported, despite the torrential rain reminding many Olean residents of the heavy downpour which caused the 1943 flood in the city. Gutters overflowed, but no streets or highways were closed.
1973
Sept. 19 — The plans for the $7 million Olean Center Mall were unanimously approved by the Olean Urban Renewal Agency. The construction work by L’Alcove Castle Inc., is expected to begin within the next 60 days, and the site was set to open in spring 1975. Department store Zayre was announced to be in negotiation to lease space for a store, while Buffalo’s AM&A is set to be the main anchor on the opposite end of the “bent concourse”. Another 25 to 30 stores are expected to front on the interior of the concourse.
Sept. 22 — Olean’s new “supermarket of knowledge” cut its ribbon as the new Olean Public Library opened its doors on Laurens Street. Site of the former Loblaws grocery store, the $673,000 library will now serve up nourishment for the mind, said Rep. James Hastings. Around 250 people attended the short ceremony, touring the library’s 60,000 volumes and new meeting and gallery spaces in the air-conditioned structure.
1998
Sept. 18 — After months of questions — should the Palace Theater be saved? Were proper procedures followed? Will a drug store benefit the city more? — the wrecking ball comes through and levels the historic North Union Street structure. Shortly after demolition permits were issued, the first bricks flew from the back wall. Most of the artifacts had been removed already, and within minutes half the roof was lying atop the seats on the balcony and floor of the theater. It would be replaced with an Eckerd’s drug store, now Rite Aid.
Sept. 23 — Locals are sounding off on the scandal facing President Bill Clinton. Some write that the report by special prosecutor Kenneth Starr lacks substance despite being over 400 pages long. Others criticized Rep. Amory Houghton, the area’s congressman, for voting against releasing deposition recordings of Clinton. Clinton, accused of lying under oath about relationships with an intern, would be impeached by the U.S. House but acquitted by the U.S. Senate.