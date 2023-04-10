From a bike theft under the cops’ noses to breaking ground for “Cutco,” from computers to help cops to plans to level the Palace Theater, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.
1923
April 13 — Orders have been received from Washington to deprive citizenship of Amirhaidar Ata Mahamad of Olean because of his race. No crime was charged against the man, who was sworn in as a citizen Aug. 25, 1921, but following a U.S. Supreme Court decision against U.S. Army veteran Bhagat Singh Thind declared that no South Asian resident could be “white” despite the race-based Naturalization Act of 1906 not offering a full definition of what “free white person” meant and the linguistic ties between Indo-European languages like Hindi and English.
April 15 — Two coppers, a detective and a husky onlooker were present at the police station yesterday when a bicycle was stolen from right in front of the building. While a visitor who rode his bike to the station and leaned it by the door was in a different part of the building and the two police officers were talking, the thief saw his chance and made off with the bike. It was reported and the investigation started at once, but no clue to recovery has been found.
1948
April 10 — The Cattaraugus County Liberal Party voted Friday night to endorse former Army Chief of Staff Gen. Dwight Eisenhower for president. “In view of the tense world situation, a candidate is needed who can unite the people in continuing our way of life, and in resisting totalitarianism,” said county party chairman John Cooper. While many Democrats sought Eisenhower to run in 1948, he would decline repeatedly to run. The “Draft Eisenhower” movement eventually led to his successful 1952 run for president on the Republican line.
April 14 — Ground was broken for Olean’s newest industry — Alcas Cutlery. A seven-acre plant in East Olean is being prepared in a cooperative effort between W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Co. of Bradford and of Aluminum Company of America. Output by the 300 workers will carry the trademark of “Cutco” and be sold through the marketing organization of the Aluminum Cooking Utensil Co. Today, the locally-owned Cutco Corp. is one of the largest employers in the city.
1973
April 10 — Pastor Gerald Drum of St. John’s Lutheran Church stepped in to help deliver a baby in an ambulance on its way to St. Francis Hospital. “It was a great thrill,” the chaplain of the Allegany volunteers said. “I’m called in frequently at life’s end. To help at the beginning of a life was a decidedly different and rewarding experience. The new baby was crying lustfully by the time she arrived at the hospital, Drum said, adding the birth was normal and the child appeared to be OK.
April 12 — A computer system over teletype can help trace a stolen car in about 15 seconds, city police report. Using the New York State Police Information Network, a police officer can have a dispatcher run the license plate and within a short time have a full report on the owner of the vehicle, where it is from, and if it is stolen. If later reported as stolen, the system has a “memory” and can tell police about the previous interaction. It is also connected to the National Crime Intelligence Center and can track just about anything with an identification number like guns and boats. “Trying to operate this police station without it is like trying to run the Times Herald without a telephone,” said Olean Police Capt. James Bloise.
1998
April 11 — A butterfly sanctuary offering visitors a close-up look at hundreds of specimens is expected to open behind the Bowlean Lanes on West State Street by the end of May. Steve Kellogg, an Archbishop Walsh High School science teacher, has worked on the effort for three years. The sanctuary will be 30-by-96 feet and will consist of a greenhouse skeleton covered by shade netting. The atrium where the butterflies will be free to take wing will be 72 feet long.
April 14 — Buffalo-based Benderson Development has submitted applications for site plan review to demolish several 200 block North Union Street buildings — including the historic Palace Theater — to build a chain drug store. Mayor James Griffin and Greater Olean Inc. President Michael Kasperski said they supported the measure as a way to help revitalize the business district in the face of pressure from the West End chain developments like Walmart and Kmart. The Palace Theater opened Feb. 22, 1917, and despite efforts since the 1980s to redevelop the existing structures, the site remained closed.