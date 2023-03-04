National Kidney Month

Kidney disease is considered to be a “silent disease,” since it usually doesn’t have clear symptoms in its early stages. Up to 90% of Americans with chronic kidney disease (CKD) don’t know it.

March is National Kidney Month and the Kidney Foundation of Western New York is sharing information to help folks better understand and protect their health. Early identification and treatment may help to slow kidney damage and prevent health complications.

