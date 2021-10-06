Popcorn lovers rejoice: October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, a celebration of one of America’s oldest and most beloved snack foods.
Celebrated for its seed-to-snack simplicity, popcorn is also non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, sugar-free (without some of the yummy ways to dess it up) and naturally low in fat and calories, which makes it an easy fit for dietary preferences.
And it’s usually cheap.
Some corny facts:
• Americans love popcorn. In fact, Americans consume some 15 billion quarts of this whole-grain treat. That’s 47 quarts per man, woman, and child.
• There are four types of corn (dent, sweet, flint and popcorn) but only the popcorn variety actually pops.
• The peak period for popcorn sales for home consumption is in the fall.
• Most popcorn comes in two basic shapes when it’s popped: snowflake and mushroom.
• Popcorn is a type of maize (or corn), a member of the grass family, and is scientifically known as Zea mays everta.
Of course, popcorn and the movies go hand-in-hand. Why is that?
With the advent of the “talking picture,” movie theaters began popping up across the U.S. in the late 1920s. They were wildly popular and theaters began selling popcorn to increase profit. Shortly after, during the Great Depression, a 5 or 10 cent bag of popcorn was one of the few luxuries most families could afford. With the economic hardship of the time and the need for escape and food, families would flock to the movies to feed body and soul.
That deep connection became embedded in our culture and continues today — at carnivals, ball games, festivals and at home on the couch.