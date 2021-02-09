New York state departments have launched a citizen-scientist effort to seek out — and hopefully stop the destructive spread of — the invasive spotted lanternfly (SLF).
A new online platform will allow volunteers to assist in surveying and tracking SLF. The program encourages broader surveying for SLF and increased public awareness of the pest, following confirmed finds of SLF in New York state this past fall.
The state departments of Agriculture and Markets and Environmental Conservation, as well as the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the effort Monday.
“The public has been key to our efforts in combating the spread of this invasive species for years,” Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said. “By expanding this call to action, we can continue to share knowledge and encourage awareness of SLF across New York, while also increasing the amount of ground we are covering.”
First discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014, SLF has since been found in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and New York. It was first confirmed in New York on Staten Island in August and adult SLF and egg masses have since been found Upstate, including Ithaca.
The destructive insect feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevines, hops, apple and maple trees.
Since 2017, the New York agencies and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have conducted surveys of high-risk areas across the state; implemented an external quarantine that restricts the movement of goods brought into New York from quarantined areas; and launched an education and outreach campaign to enlist the public’s help in reporting SLF.
While the insects can jump and fly short distances, they spread primarily through human activity. SLF can lay their eggs on any number of surfaces, such as vehicles, stone, rusty metal, outdoor furniture and firewood. Adult SLF can hitch rides in vehicles, on any outdoor item, or cling to clothing or hats, and be easily transported into and throughout New York.
The new initiative invites volunteers to sign up to survey a specific area, or grid, of land on iMapInvasives. This online, GIS-based data management system is used to assist citizen scientists and natural resource professionals to protect against the threat of invasive species. Volunteers will also enter data from their survey work into iMapInvasives.
The state plans a series of training webinars to educate volunteers on how to identify SLF and tree-of-heaven, a plant that SLF commonly feeds on. Each training webinar will focus on a different life stage of SLF based on the time of year that stage would be most likely found during survey.
This winter, the training will focus on identifying SLF egg masses. The training will also cover how to use iMapInvasives, how to sign up for a grid and track data, and details about land access.
The first webinar is set for from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23. More information about the program, including upcoming webinars, can be found at https://www.nyimapinvasives.org/slf.
Adult SLF are active from July to December. They are approximately 1 inch long and half an inch wide at rest, with eye-catching wings. Adults begin laying eggs in September, and egg masses can be found throughout the winter.
Signs of an SLF infestation may include:
• Sap oozing or weeping from open wounds on tree trunks, which appear wet and give off fermented odors.
• 1-inch-long egg masses that are brownish-gray, waxy and mud-like when new. Old egg masses are brown and scaly.
For more information about spotted lanternfly, visit agriculture.ny.gov/SLF.