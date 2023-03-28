Average gasoline prices in New York fell 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane at most Olean outlets remained at $3.499/g as of Monday evening.
Prices in New York were 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood at 94.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 5.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.19 per gallon.
According to price reports, the lowest price in the state to start the week was $2.47/g (at a Seneca-owned location in Salamanca) while the highest was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.40/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g Monday. The national average was up 7.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 83.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Other New York areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.34/g, down 2 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.33/g, up 1.1 cents; and Rochester at $3.36/g, down 2 cents.
“The national average price of gasoline has seen little overall change over the last week, with big decreases in states like Colorado and Ohio offset by large increases in Arizona and North Carolina,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While more states saw declines than increases, any downward trends are still likely to be temporary and not necessarily long lasting.
“Motorists in some areas may be on the receiving end of good news, while others may not as we hit the second half of refinery maintenance season,” he adds. “You never know what the closing moments will look like, and motorists could be in for a dramatic ride if issues develop.”