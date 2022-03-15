As the war in Ukraine continues and the world market shuns No. 2 oil producer Russia, gas prices continued up again this past week.
AAA Western and Central New York reported the average nationwide price rose to $4.33 a gallon, up 26 cents from last Monday. A year ago, the national average was $2.86.
New York’s average rose as well, but by 19 cents over the week to $4.45 — compared to $2.90 a year ago.
Price at Olean-area stations was around $4.39 on Monday afternoon.
Oil prices have slowly decreased. As of Monday, oil was trading at $110 a barrel, compared to $130 last week. In August 2021, prices were $30 a barrel, and during the pandemic prices dropped to negative numbers.
New survey data from AAA reports over half (59%) said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5, which it has in some parts of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.
To conserve fuel, motorists should map routes, avoid peak traffic times like rush hour, and combine errands into one trip while using cruise control when possible. Drivers should also make sure tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage while removing any unnecessary and bulky items from the car since it takes more fuel to accelerate a heavy vehicle.
A SYRACUSE NONPROFIT is again accepting applications to commemorate local folklore and legends with roadside signs.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation announced Monday it is accepting applications for its Legends & Lore Marker Grant Program, which helps communities commemorate their local folklore and legends, and promote cultural tourism with roadside markers. Since the program was launched in 2015, the Pomeroy Foundation has funded more than 140 Legends & Lore markers across several states nationwide.
“Legends & Lore markers create opportunities for meaningful conversations and community awareness surrounding their folklore and legends,” said Deryn Pomeroy, Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation. “The Pomeroy Foundation is pleased to help commemorate these important stories, traditions, customs, and activities that define our collective identities to be enjoyed by generations to come.”
Prospective applicants must apply through a local 501©(3) organization such as a historical society, nonprofit academic institution, or a local, state, or federal government entity.
The grant application deadline is Monday, May 2. Legends & Lore grant funding includes the full cost of a marker, pole, and shipping. To review program guidelines and details about how to apply online, visit the Foundation’s website at www.wgpfoundation.org/history/legends-lore.
The Ischua Valley Historical Society received such a marker in 2021 from the foundation to mark the Underground Railroad activity in Cadiz in the town of Franklinville.