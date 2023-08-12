The HomeCare & Hospice Board of Directors has honored the late Marilyn Gibbon and Richard Seymour, longtime board members, as 2023 Founder’s Award recipients.
Established in 1986, the Founder’s Award is presented annually in recognition of significant contributions made to the art of caring.
Award recipients have upheld the ideals of home health care and/or hospice in some manner, such as promoting independence, dignity and quality of life. Recipients have exemplified the mission of HomeCare & Hospice through contributions to the community, caring volunteerism or direct involvement in promoting the visions of home care and/or hospice.
Gibbon spent her life devoted to working with seniors, in healthcare and the development and delivery of services in Western New York.
She was vital in bringing long-term care needs to the Olean area as the administrator of the Cattaraugus County Home and Infirmary, now known as The Pines, when she presented to the county legislature the need for services in the area. She later proposed the need for a department of aging in Cattaraugus County as well.
Gibbon remained active in the WNY Association of Homes and Services of the Aging, serving on their board and various committees. Prior to Community Care of Western New York opening the Total Senior Care Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in Olean, she was asked to serve on the board. She remained on the board until her passing in November 2021.
“It gave her great joy to see this happen in Cattaraugus County,” said Maureen Mooney-Myers, HomeCare & Hospice Foundation and CCWNY board member. “The PACE concept was near and dear to what Marilyn’s career had been all about and she was glad to see Total Senior Care bring a gamut of services to the rural communities.”
Seymour was remembered for his numerous contributions to the education of the children of Batavia. He served as a general science teacher, science department chairman, assistant principal and principal at Batavia Junior High School, retiring from the Batavia City School District as assistant to the superintendent.
Seymour’s contributions to the country and community are numerous. From 1953-1961, he was a member of the U.S. Army, bravely serving in the Korean War. He has been a lifetime member of the Sertoma Club; a long-standing board member of HomeCare & Hospice, Genesee Memorial/UMMC Hospital, Grand View Cemetery Future Development Committee, Victim’s Impact Panel, The Salvation Army and the NYS Retired Teachers’ Association; and the Genesee Arts Council.
Seymour, who passed away in November, was the co-developer and co-chairperson of the First United Methodist Church food ministry where, for many years, he shared his love of cooking by organizing and preparing meals to host school sports teams’ end-of-season banquets, weddings and community social gatherings.
Anyone may make the first call to hospice. To make a referral, call (716) 372-5735 or visit homecare-hospice.org for more information on services. Donations ensure the continued provision of professional hospice care to those in the community. To donate, visit homecare-hospice.org/donate.