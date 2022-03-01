Average gasoline prices in New York have risen nearly 5 cents per gallon in the last week, as Olean’s most-posted price rose 6 cents per gallon last week.
The average price per gallon of regular gas in New York was $3.77 on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in the state. Prices in New York are 26.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state as of Sunday was $3.05/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g Monday. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.75/g, up 5 cents from last week; Syracuse, $3.72/g, up 3.9 cents; and Rochester-, $3.76/g, up 4.1 cents.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world’s second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows,” says Patrick De Haan. “That possibility has pushed up the national average price of gasoline considerably in the last week, and the situation could worsen at any time, keeping gas prices elevated for the foreseeable future.”
In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, De Haan says the U.S. is also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day.
“It’s simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon,” he says.