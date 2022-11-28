Average gasoline prices in New York fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean remained at $3.939/g for 87 octane as of Monday evening, nearly 20 cents more than the state average.
Prices in New York were 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stood at $5.20 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.97/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.62/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g Monday. The national average was down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Historical gasoline prices in New York and the national average on Nov. 28 going back 10 years:
• 2021: $3.53/g (U.S. average, $3.37/g)
• 2020: $2.25/g ($2.11/g)
• 2019: $2.71/g ($2.60/g)
• 2018: $2.83/g ($2.50/g)
• 2017: $2.68/g ($2.49/g)
• 2016: $2.35/g ($2.13/g)
• 2015: $2.31/g ($2.04/g)
• 2014: $3.15/g ($2.78/g)
• 2013: $3.61/g ($3.27/g)
• 2012: $3.89/g ($3.41/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.73/g, down 3 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.63/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester at $3.71/g, down 6.2 cents.
“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single day decline in the national average,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.”
In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation, he adds.
“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” De Haan says. “It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”