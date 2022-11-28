Average gasoline prices in New York fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

Most outlets in Olean remained at $3.939/g for 87 octane as of Monday evening, nearly 20 cents more than the state average.

