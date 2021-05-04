After holding steady for several weeks, gasoline prices in New York have resumed their creep toward $3 per gallon.
The average New York price rose 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.93/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in the state.
The most-posted price in Olean, which had stood at just less than $2.90/g for many days, increased to just under $2.96/g over the weekend. Prices in nearby Pennsylvania communities are well past $3/g due to that state having a higher gas tax than New York.
GasBuddy says prices in New York were 3.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 77.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.65/g while the highest was $3.79/g, a difference of $1.14/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89/g Monday. The national average was up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago.
Some prices in other areas of the state: Buffalo, $2.88 (up 2 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.85/g, up 2 cents from last week’s $2.83/g; and Rochester, $2.89/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.
“The nation’s gas prices perked up again last week as oil prices advanced to fresh multi-year highs on COVID improvements overseas and the switch to summer gasoline, which is basically now complete,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Last week saw the national average hit its highest level in two years, and with continued recovery in gasoline demand, the increase in price is likely to continue into the future.”
De Haan adds that Americans may now want to brace themselves for the possibility of a $3/gal national average in the weeks ahead, as demand remains strong as Americans take to the roads.