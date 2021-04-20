New York gas prices were unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.89 per gallon for regular on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in Olean were right near the average price in the state, standing at nearly $2.90/g for the past few weeks.
Gas prices in New York are 2.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state Monday was $2.61/g while the highest was $3.45/g, a difference of 84.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85/g Monday. The national average is down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices were, Buffalo, $2.82/g, no change from the previous week; Syracuse, $2.80/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.81/g; and Rochester, $2.84/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.85/g.
“Gas prices have remained largely stable in the last week across much of the country with the exception of the West Coast,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, who noted “we’re far removed from the fast pace of increases we saw earlier this year.”
He says gasoline demand has given up ground for the second straight week, likely due to some areas seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, and as spring break plans conclude.
“The next trend in gas prices isn’t evident just yet,” De Haan says. “We may see additional slight sideways moves in the weeks ahead, until either demand starts to increase notably again, or we see the opposite.”