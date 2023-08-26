Reading references of Butch Butchello and the former Castle restaurant in State & Union remind John Wepasnick of his good ol’ days working at the popular spot.
“It brings back many memories, having worked there all through high school,” writes the 1968 graduate of Olean High who lives in Williston, North Dakota. “It was an amazing place and quite a learning experience. ... The quality of food and dining experience was on another level; it was ranked in the top 10 of restaurants in Time magazine in the late ‘60s.”
John recalls the Castle had its own butcher, aging the prime rib in-house, and a bakery. Lobsters were shipped in live in wooden barels with seaweed.
“I could go on and on,” he says. “The last Mother’s Day I worked we served more than 1,800 full-course meals. Every table had fresh bread, a relish tray, mostaccioli, then your main meal. Flaming baked Alaska for desert ... just a fantastic meal.
“It was a wild place to work. When really busy tempers would flare; waitresses would bark at the cooks and the cooks would bark back, but at the end of the night everyone would be friends.”
John also recalls a chef who was skilled at carving ice sculptures out of blocks of ice for customers.
“Lots of good memories; it’s sad it’s not there. I also had the pleasure of working at the Beef ‘N’ Barrel, nice to see it is still there, whenever I go back it is one of my stops.
“Hope everyone enjoys the walk down memory lane. God bless Olean, New York.”
The Community Bank loan operations center on Route 417 is located on the site where the Castle once stood.
The Great Hall of the Castle was the site of countless political dinners, wedding receptions and Friday buffets and was visited by New York governors, from Nelson Rockefeller to George Pataki, as well as congressmen and senators from Rep. Stan Lundine and Rep. Amory Houghton to Sen. Daniel P. Moynihan and Sen. Alfonse D’Amato.
Guerino “Butch” Butchello started the restaurant in 1946, taking over the site of a former gas station that looked like a stone castle. The restaurant closed in 1997 after operating for 51 years. The restaurant building and the nearby Castle Inn motel, which closed in November 2001, were torn down in 2005 to make way for new development.