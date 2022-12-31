“Don’t forget to have your pork and ‘kraut for the New Year,” wise grandmothers in many families might say.
Pork and sauerkraut?
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 11:57 am
“Don’t forget to have your pork and ‘kraut for the New Year,” wise grandmothers in many families might say.
Pork and sauerkraut?
Actually, yes, in many households it’s a common tradition to eat pork and sauerkraut on New Year’s Day — it’s a symbolic rite that dates back to Germany hundreds of years ago.
According to dailymeal.com, in rural Germany and other parts of Eastern Europe, folk raised pigs and slaughtered them in the fall so the meat could be butchered and safely stored during the cold months. After the autumn slaughter, families would select choice cuts of pork to be kept for their New Year’s celebrations.
Aside from being the juicy centerpiece of the meal, the pork also symbolized good luck in the coming year. The reasoning goes, according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, that pigs root forward as they eat — unlike other barnyard animals like fowl — representing forward progress and luck for the new year.
When German settlers moved to America in the 17th and 18th centuries, the New Year’s feast tradition came with them. That is why today, particularly in states with high populations of German heritage, such as Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, families maintain this ritual.
Pork is perfectly paired with sauerkraut, another famous German food harvested in the autumn, making it an ideal vegetable to pickle, ferment and preserve in time for New Year’s Day. Sauerkraut is full of health benefits, according to wildbrine.com, and some people believe that starting the new year with the fermented dish also brings luck and longevity, thanks to its long green shreds of cabbage, which represent cash and long life.
Pork also tends to be fatty, which is a good thing when it comes to New Year’s traditions. While your New Year’s resolution may be to lay off fatty foods, traditionally, fat symbolizes prosperity and luck in the coming year — particularly if one is relying on fat to make it through a long, cold and lean winter.
