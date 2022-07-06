Cattaraugus County sites are featured extensively in a 2022 book on hiking and exploring, “Secret Places of Western New York: 25 Scenic Hikes.”
The book, published by Reedy Press, is a sequel to the late Bruce Kershner’s “Secret Places: Scenic Treasures of Western New York and Southern Ontario,” published in 1994 and popular with many hiking and nature buffs in the region. Indeed, Jennifer Hillman and William McKeever share authorship with Kerschner, who served as board member and chair of the Buffalo Audubon Society’s conservation committee.
Fans of the first Secret Places — Hillman and McKeever say they “hiked the book” — after sharing their fun and experiences with their children, they worked with the Kerschner estate to launch the new book, with updates to the original locations and several new secret places to explore.
While the 2022 Secret Places includes sites throughout WNY, from the Rochester area to Erie County, Niagara Falls and Chautauqua County, nearly a third of the book highlights sites in Cattaraugus County.
On “Surreal Griffis Sculpture Park” in Ashford Hollow, the authors write, “Be a kid, or bring a kid, to climb on, in, up and under hundreds of surreal metal sculptures of naked Amazon women, gigantic insects, and heads, busts, and hands of humans and alien-like creatures. Stroll through hilltop fields and vistas that lead to more than 250 bizarre, beautiful and bewitching statues, mazes and sculptures.”
On “Bear Caves Crawl and Mount Seneca,” the authors encourage exploration of the Bear Caves in Allegany State Park.
“This mini rock city has four ‘bear caves’ to crawl into and explore. One of the caves is 120 feet long! Be a kid and crawl around to discover natural skylights and a hidden courtyard entrance.”
Also featured are Zoar Valley sites Valentine Flats and Skinny Dip Beach as well as Canyon Country: Cattaraugus Creek and Gossamer Falls; Giant Fluted Cliff and Holcomb Pond off Vail Road near Gowanda; and Deer Lick Preserve and Hairpin Canyon, also near Gowanda.
Little Rock City Labyrinth in Rock City State Forest between Salamanca and Ellicottville is also one of the featured sites.