Average gasoline prices in New York rose 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price at most outlets for 87 octane in the Olean area remained at $3.599/g as of Monday evening.
Prices in New York were 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood at 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel rose 5.4 cents in the last week and stood at $4.65 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.96/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.33/g.
The national average price of gasoline rose 9.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g Monday. The national average was up 33.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.45/g, up 3 cents from last week; Syracuse at $3.45/g, up 9.8 cents; and Rochester at $3.49/g, up 5 cents.
In western Pennsylvania, the average price was $3.865/g to start the week. AAA East Central reported that Bradford’s average was $3.886/g.
"The national average price of gasoline has risen for the fifth straight week as retailers pass along the rise in wholesale gasoline prices due to continued challenges: refinery utilization that still hasn't fully recovered from December's cold weather, and refinery maintenance season that's just around the corner," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon," he adds.
Because of the surge in prices last spring, many refineries that had planned maintenance deferred maintenance until 2023, De Haan says.
"With the can kicked to this year, we may have similar challenges producing enough refined products to meet demand, especially with the European Union cutting off refined products from Russia starting Feb. 5," he says.