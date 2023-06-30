The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce unveiled its newest Santa Claus Lane ornament, a depiction of Angee’s Restaurant on North Union Street, in its 75th year of serving diners in the city.
“This past January, we had a voting ballot that included four distinct buildings that call the area home,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, COO of the Chamber. Other locations considered for 2023’s ornament were Jim’s Park and Shop, Old Library Restaurant and Olean Medical Group.
Each ornament, the sales of which help fund holiday-season lights in Olean, comes with a printed history of the site depicted:
Libratore Angelo Fratercangelo made his journey from Italy to America in 1904. Like most Italian immigrants, Angelo could not speak English when he arrived; however, he successfully made his mark in the restaurant business.
With the help of his son Nicky he opened a restaurant in 1948 at 475 N. Union — and Angee’s remains at the same location today, owned and operated by grandson Anthony and marking 75 years of service.
Nicholas Fratercangelo, also known as “Little Nicky,” left his job at Clark Brothers in 1948 to assist his father in the management of Angee’s. In the early 1960s, Angelo retired and passed the restaurant on to Nicky. For the next 25 years, Nicky added a personal touch, which made the restaurant what it is today. From the introduction of pizza to his trademark white shirts, Nicky’s ideas and ideals made Angee’s into a favorite meeting and eating place for the hometown crowd.
Nicky retired in the 1980s. His retirement came partly due to ill health, but mostly because he wanted to see his sons carry on a part of his life that he loved so much. Nicky passed away in February 1998 but up until a week before his death he could be found every morning at the front table in Angee’s visiting with old friends and making new ones.
Nicholas Livoto was one of Angee’s original employees. He was referred to as “Big Nick” because he was much bigger than Nicky Fratercangelo. Big Nick was the head chef at Angee’s for 41 years. He had a flare for serving up many a delicious meals. When he was in the kitchen you knew it wouldn’t be long before your favorite Angee’s meal was at your table ready to eat. Big Nick passed away in 1989 but sometimes on a busy Friday night, you can still hear him in the kitchen giving orders.
Angelo L. Fratercanglo is Nicholas Fratercangelo’s oldest son. He worked for Angee’s for 14 years. In 1988, he left the restaurant to pursue another career. He left the daily operations to his younger brother Anthony.
Shortly after Anthony took over in 1988, he gave Angee’s a new look. A remodeled dining room, an enlarged kitchen and an expanded menu brought a new generation of loyal Angee’s patrons. An added catering business allows people to sample the great taste of Angee’s food at home, in the office or anywhere they choose.
The 3 1/2-inch ornaments, in a series created by artist Kathleen McDonald, are $25 and available at the Chamber office at 301 N. Union. Ornaments will also be sold at Angee’s beginning in mid-July.
Ornaments can also be shipped outside Olean for an additional $6 for shipping/handling charges per ornament. Call GOACC at (716) 372-4433, stop in the office or email santa@oleanny.com.
Many previously made ornaments are also still available with a limited inventory at the Chamber office or they may be purchased online at https://shop.oleanny.com/.