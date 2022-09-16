100th birthday

Eleanor DiFazio (front), 100 years old today, is shown in this family photo with her three children, (from left) Carol DiFazio-Fisher and Thomas and Steven DiFazio.

Today we wish Eleanor DiFazio of Allegany a happy birthday — her 100th.

Eleanor Apollonio was born Sept. 16, 1922, and grew up in Brooklyn. She was married Sept. 13, 1942, to Ottavio DiFazio and they had three children, Thomas, Steven and Carol, according to granddaughter Melissa Fisher. The family relocated from Long Island to Allegany in 1974.

