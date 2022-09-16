Today we wish Eleanor DiFazio of Allegany a happy birthday — her 100th.
Eleanor Apollonio was born Sept. 16, 1922, and grew up in Brooklyn. She was married Sept. 13, 1942, to Ottavio DiFazio and they had three children, Thomas, Steven and Carol, according to granddaughter Melissa Fisher. The family relocated from Long Island to Allegany in 1974.
Eleanor has eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
“We are celebrating by all the family getting together for cocktails and dinner — where Eleanor will be our designated driver with a pit stop at the Seneca Allegany Casino (ha ha!),” her granddaughter writes us.
Meanwhile, a look back at some facts and figures from 1922, Eleanor’s birth year.
Gummy Bears were created in Germany and Walgreens introduced the malted milkshake. Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight boxing champion, patented a wrench on April 18 and the Lincoln Memorial was dedicated.
The Top 10 baby names of 1922 were Mary, Dorothy, Helen, Margaret, Ruth, Betty, Virginia, Mildred, Elizabeth, John, Robert, William, James, Charles, George, Joseph, Edward, Richard and Frank and life expectancy for U.S. males was 58.4 years and for females 61 years.
The most famous person in America was Babe Ruth, the Rose Bowl Stadium officially opened in Pasadena, Calif. and Coca-Cola’s first polar bear print advertisement appeared in France. Readers Digest and Ring Magazine began publication and “Nanook of the North,” the first commercially successful feature-length documentary film, was released.
Lord Carnarvon and Howard Carter discovered the tomb of Pharoah Tutankhamen, better known as King Tut; the Briggs & Stratton Flyer was the least expensive car ever manufactured, selling for about $125; and the USS Langley, America’s first U.S. Many aircraft carrier, was commissioned.
The price of a gallon of gasoline? About 18 cents, which translates to about $2.90/g in today’s U.S. dollar.