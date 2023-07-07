St. John’s Festival set for 41st year on July 15

OLEAN — Italian- and Polish-American heritage will be proudly displayed later this month at the 41st annual St. John’s Festival, helping preserve the cultures so deeply embedded in the neighborhood.
Again set to be staged at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 931 N. Union St., the July 15 event will feature authentic Italian and Polish cuisine, a number of raffles including baskets and large prizes, the popular bocce tournament and a lineup of area bands from noon to 9 p.m.
The festival is being organized by John Baglione, festival chairman, with co-chairs Peggy Reitz, Tom and Carol MacWilliams, Rick and Carm Mikolajczyk, Carol Capito, Cathy Baglione, Katie Barber and Mary Anne Powers.
“We were excited to come back after COVID,” said Carm Mikolajczyk. “We knew there were going to be some big changes because our whole food crew decided to retire, and some even went on vacation.”
Preparations for this year’s event began in April, Mikolajczyk said. With jobs ranging from food prep and activity supervision to physically setting up and tearing down the tents and booths, she said between 100 and 150 volunteers will make the festival possible this year.
In 2009, St. John’s merged with the former Transfiguration Church, which had a predominantly Polish-American congregation. Then in 2017, the former congregation’s annual Transfiguration picnic officially became part of the festivities of the St. John’s Church Festival.
In honor of that new tradition, the festival will offer many favorite Italian and Polish food options, including pizza, meatball sandwiches, sausage sandwiches and Italian pasta salad as well as fried dough, ice cream, popcorn, hotdogs and curly fries.
Father John Adams will also serve up his famous homemade Halupki, the Slovik version of stuffed cabbage rolls similar to Polish Gołąbki.
“He does a lot of the cooking himself,” Mikolajczyk said. “He’ll come down the day before and start cooking with his friends and family. He really enjoys doing it, and is very proud of his mom’s recipe.”
The festival will have a variety of live musical performances, all of which have a personal connection to the church community. “We kept it within the parish,” John Baglione said. “Everybody playing there is related to St. John’s or St. Mary’s.”
Kicking off the event from noon to 2 p.m. is Larry Winicki, The Generations will play from 3 to 5 p.m. and then The Cruisers will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. DJ Gary Hendryx will also provide tunes from noon until 9.
The cash gifts will also be offered again with a $20,000 pot and a $10,000 first prize. Second prize is worth $2,000, third will consist of three gifts of $1,000 each and the remaining $5,000 will be awarded in lesser amounts. Tickets are $100 each and available to order online at sjteolean.org or day-of at the festival. The drawing will be at 8 o’clock that night.
The festival also offers a variety of basket raffles donated by parish members, but more basket raffles are welcome until the day before the festival. Large-item raffles including a new grill, a treasure chest of gift cards, Buffalo Bills cornhole boards, a portable fire pit, a YMCA membership for one year, a handmade quilt and a set of Cutco knives. Tickets are $5 apiece.
The always-popular bocce ball tournament is back again this year, and an outdoor Mass will be held at Boardmanville Park at 4:30 p.m.
For the kids, a bounce house and bounce-house slide will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. with volunteers from Archbishop Walsh Academy supervising, “another example of the churches and the community coming together,” committee members said. Both Walsh and Southern Tier Catholic School are relocating their campus to St. John’s School for the new school year in September.
After many changes over the festival’s 40 years, and following two drive-thru-only festivals during the pandemic, Mikolajczyk said Baglione put it best at their first meeting: “We have to make a go at this. This is our community, this is our families. We’re a community-based church.”
Baglione said many families connected to the parish have relatives who come back to Olean each year just for the festival, some of whom plan their summer trips around it.
“My daughter comes in from Washington, D.C.,” he said. “They’ve been coming back forever just to reunite and have get togethers.”
For 41 years, the festival has been held on the third Saturday in July, but that’s expected to change in 2024. After this event is done, Baglione said the committee will get together and decide on the next date, which will be announced plenty in advance.
For more information on the event or the raffles, visit sjteolean.org or call the church at 372-5313.