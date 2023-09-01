Just as the college football and NFL seasons are gearing up, the nation’s second-largest cable TV provider has lost multiple Disney-owned channels due to a contract dispute.
The disruption in service affects Spectrum subscribers in Olean and throughout New York state.
ESPN, FX, Freeform, the Disney Channel and a handful of ABC channels went dark for Spectrum subscribers Thursday after Charter Communications and Disney Entertainment failed to reach a new carriage agreement. Some 14.7 million subscribers are affected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The dispute meant some sports fans couldn’t watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament or a college football game between the University of Utah and the University of Florida on ESPN on Thursday night. The plug was pulled during that game, while ESPN2 was showing the U.S. Open, including the second-round match between top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris.
Chris Winfrey, CEO of Charter Communications, said he recognized the timing was not ideal for customers.
“We’ve almost always avoided these kinds of disputes and disruption to your service,” Winfrey said, addressing customers in a conference call Friday. “But we had to draw a line in the sand in your behalf.”
Other channels blacked out include the ACC Network, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPN News, National Geographic, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and local ABC stations ABC7 Chicago, ABC7 Los Angeles, ABC7 New York, ABC7 San Francisco, ABC11 Raleigh-Durham, ABC13 Houston, ABC30 Fresno.
Channel 7 in Buffalo, WKBW, which is an ABC affiliate, was not effected by the blackout and is still available to Spectrum customers.
“The Walt Disney Company has removed their programming from Spectrum which creates hardship for our customers,” Spectrum said in a statement. “We offered Disney a fair deal, yet they are demanding an excessive increase... The rising cost of programming is the single greatest factor in higher cable TV prices, and we are fighting hard to hold the line on programming rates imposed on us by companies like Disney.”
The cable provider, previously known as Time Warner Cable, also accused Disney of limiting customer choices in television packages, forcing them to “pay for channels you may not want.”
“Disney Entertainment has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace,” Disney responded in a statement.
The Associated Press reported such disputes typically involve how much money a cable system is required to pay a company like Disney for carrying its stations. ESPN traditionally has had the highest carriage fees for cable companies. According to S&P Global, Disney gets an average of $2.2 billion per year from being carried on Spectrum under its 2019 carriage deal.
Between cord-cutting and the increased popularity of streaming, Charter says it has lost 25% of its cable customers over the past five years. So it is seeking a deal with more flexibility: allowing customers to order some Disney-owned stations without being forced to take all of them, and it wants ad-supported streaming services included so customers don’t have to essentially pay for them twice.
But Disney said Friday that its streaming and television products are not the same.
“Although Charter claims to value our direct-to-consumer services, they are demanding these services for free,” Disney said in a statement. The company said it makes multibillion-dollar investments in exclusive content for those streaming apps.
Other cities where Charter is the major cable carrier include Dallas/Fort Worth; Orlando and Tampa in Florida; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis; Cleveland; Cincinnati; Milwaukee; and Las Vegas.
Disney said it was ready to resume negotiations as quickly as possible.