BELMONT — The SPCA Serving Allegany County is marking another milestone in its long history of helping animals.
This year the local organization is 110 years old. The brand-new shiny shelter on the hill north of the village of Belmont got its start a few miles west in the town of Cuba.
The national ASPCA was founded in 1866 in New York City to deal with cruelty cases involving horses. The Allegany County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1911 in Cuba when local animal lovers became concerned about the treatment of livestock.
According to the first secretary’s book from that time, the group was primarily concerned with the humane treatment of cows and horses.
One of the new organization’s first cases was an investigation of the conditions in which stock was shipped and cared for on the Pennsylvania Railroad. During that first year, 20 cases of cruelty were investigated, resulting in four fines.
After several meetings, a group calling itself the Humane Society of Cuba, incorporated on Sept. 26, 1911, officially dubbed itself the Allegany County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. While the first meetings had been held in the Palmer Opera House, members continued meeting monthly in the firehall. The group was still meeting in Cuba during World War II.
Historical data is murky, but sometime after the end of World War II the group moved its meetings to Friendship and, by the late 1970s, it was headquartered in Belmont. By the early 1980s, the organization was meeting in Wellsville, where members built their first permanent shelter.
“They did the same things then that we are doing now. They investigated cases of cruelty,” said Lynda Pruski, director of the local SPCA. “They conducted educational programs in the schools. They promoted responsible pet ownership and spaying and neutering dogs and cats, and they promoted bringing animals inside when it is cold.
“They needed volunteers,” she said. “They held fundraisers to support their programs and the care of animals because, as it is today, the SPCA is supported only by donations, grants and bequests and does not receive funding from taxes or local governments.”
She also noted that while the organization’s efforts are more based on canines and felines, it is still involved with investigations of the neglect of horses and other livestock.
Construction on the first shelter began in 1985 with the help of students from the Alfred State College Building and Trades Department. Located in Stannards, it was finished with the help of the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis Club and other volunteers. Prior to its official opening in 1990, SPCA rescues were housed in foster care.
Just five years after it opened the shelter was nearly shut down due to a lack of funding. Then-president Donna DiGirolamo appealed to county, town and village governments and organizations for funding. But a grassroots campaign raised $20,000 to keep the doors open.
By the turn of the century, it became apparent that the shelter was not large enough nor adequate to handle the growing number of animals being housed in the shelter. Animals were still being fostered by supporters and livestock surrendered or seized were in foster homes. By the end of the first decade serious consideration was being given to constructing a new building.
When land in Belmont was donated to the facility, plans to build a new shelter began in earnest.
Building plans incorporated new building techniques with special attention given to the use of “green” technologies to make the building energy efficient. The design is also state of the art, with special attention given to sound mitigation, energy efficiency, air exchange and sanitation, strategies to minimize environmental impacts such as the use of geothermal heating and cooling and solar arrays.
As before, funds for the $2.7 million structure were raised through a grassroots campaign and from donations, bequests, grants and fundraisers. The doors opened in early 2019.
At the opening ceremony, Pruski said, “We are certainly grateful to those people who first started the SPCA in Cuba and for all those people who cared for animals over the years. Attitudes toward animals have changed, but there are still people who care for animals and how they are treated. Today we are thankful that we were able to make a difference and build a shelter for the future.”
One of the many ways to support the SPCA is through the Allegany County Area Foundation, based at the Crossroads Center in Belmont, which maintains an SPCA Endowment Fund, supplementing the funds the SPCA raises directly.
The SPCA also hosts a series of fundraisers, with the next one being the annual Robert Hutter Memorial Scramble 4 the Animals golf tournament, set for Aug. 15 at the Wellsville Country Club.
Pruski said plans are also being made to celebrate the 110th anniversary.