While last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade shouldn’t directly impact women in New York, where abortion is legal, the head of Central and Western New York Planned Parenthood said the decision left some New Yorkers confused.
“We are seeing people in New York need reassurance that abortion is still legal,” Michelle Casey, CEO of Central and Western New York Planned Parenthood told the Olean Times Herald Friday.
“We are already seeing many patients from Ohio where there is a ban on abortion after five weeks,” Casey said. Many women are often unaware they are pregnant at that early stage, she explained.
The Planned Parenthood offices in Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse have seen walk-in patients from out of state who are looking for services, Casey said.
She expected the state legislature in special session Friday to approve the Reproductive Health Act that would codify the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision in New York law.
Casey said she had been expecting for some time that Roe v. Wade would be overturned — even before the leak of a draft decision in May. Groups have been working to overturn the landmark decision ever since it was announced.
“It was a real gut punch,” Casey said. “When abortion is illegal, it doesn’t occur less often, but it is less safe.”
She said she was thinking of what individuals in some states will have to do to receive abortion service at out-of-state facilities like Planned Parenthood. Her thoughts are also with those unable to get the necessary services and the trajectory their lives will take with an unplanned child.
Besides focusing on New York residents, Planned Parenthood plans to make space so they can help women from out-of-state as well.
Those who will be most impacted by the Supreme Court decision are those with fewer resources often people who are Black and brown or LBGTQ, Casey said. “It is important to maintain abortion access to everyone.”
Casey said Central and Western New York Planned Parenthood plans to provide direct or patient medication for abortions. It will involve a tele-health visit and the pills will be mailed to them — providing they are a New York resident.
Casey said support groups need to focus their efforts on electing legislators — state and national — who will vote to protect abortion rights. “You should vote on your values,” she added.
“If Congress changes and the president changes, Congress could vote to ban abortion nationwide,” Casey said. “People are very upset with this decision. They are bewildered.”
Nearly two-thirds of Americans favor abortion in a recent poll.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said he didn’t foresee a big impact from the Supreme Court decision on women in this county.
“We’re not hearing from our residents at this point,” Watkins said. “No abortions occur in Cattaraugus County. There is no place in Cattaraugus County where a woman could get an abortion.”
They would have to be referred to facilities in Erie or Niagara counties, Watkins said.
“I don’t see a big impact to women in Cattaraugus County,” Watkins said. “I don’t think it will be a big impact to New York state.”
New York state is continuing to provide abortions and, indeed, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Democratic leaders have touted the state as an outlet for women to come for the procedure.
“The only impact I can foresee is that we probably will see an increase in women from out-of-state seeking abortion services in Western New York,” Watkins said.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department offers a family planning program aimed at preventing unwanted pregnancies — particularly among teenagers and treating sexually transmitted diseases, Watkins said.
“Teen pregnancies seem to have dropped off quite a bit,” he said.
“There was a big drop during COVID,” he added. “After COVID peaked, we started to see a slight increase in pregnancies in ages 15-19. We’re hoping that it will continue to drop.”
The county health department’s family planning program performed 211 pregnancy tests in 2021. Twelve were positive and six of those were teens ages 15-19. That is half the number reported in 2017, according to the health department’s 2021 annual report.
In 2017 there were 12 teen pregnancies, four in 2018, six in 2019, none in 2020 due to COVID-19 and six in 2021.
A 2016 state health department report on teen pregnancies in Cattaraugus County showed a total of 81. There were 62 live births, 13 abortions and six spontaneous fetal deaths.
Watkins said the health department does not provide abortion services as part of its family planning program. Nor does it provide fertility treatments.
The services are available in the health department’s Olean, Salamanca and Machias offices. All services are confidential.
They do provide all FDA-approved birth control methods, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, free emergency contraception, male and female sterilization and education services.