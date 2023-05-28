It was 30 years ago this fall when a West Clarksville warrant officer was killed in the Battle of Mogadishu.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Clifton P. Wolcott died Oct. 3, 1993, after the helicopter he was piloting to support special operations in the Somalia capital was struck by a rocket-propelled grenade.
The Richburg Central School Class of 1975 graduate joined the U.S. Army at the age of 19, first in the Military Police, with a deployment to Germany. In 1980 he graduated from U.S. Army flight school. While in the service, he flew OH-58 Kiowa scout and AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters for the 229th Attack Helicopter Battalion at Fort Campbell, Ky. Later, he built a career flying secret missions with the 160 Special Operations Aviation Regiment, the Night Stalkers, to support Navy SEALS and Delta Force operations.
He participated in U.S. actions in Panama, Saudi Arabia and other sites worldwide. His numerous awards include the Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, two Air Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, three Joint Meritorious Unit Awards, three Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals, Senior Aviator Badge and an Air Assault Badge.
Such a mission would be his last Oct. 3, 1993, when a force of Delta operators and Army Rangers were lowered into downtown Mogadishu, Somalia, with the objective of capturing key lieutenants of an infamous warlord who refused to cooperate with a United Nations peacekeeping force trying to end the Somali civil war.
Hovering over the streets of the city, the MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Wolcott was piloting was struck with a rocket-propelled grenade. He attempted to keep the aircraft under control as it crashed, saving the lives of two Special Forces snipers on board. Wolcott and his copilot were killed. The snipers were later rescued in a bloody fight that claimed the lives of 19 Americans and hundreds of Somalis.
Wolcott posthumously received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star for his bravery.
The battle was the most deadly for the U.S. military since the Vietnam War. The battle led to the eventual withdrawal of American forces from the peacekeeping operation, and peacekeeping efforts ended in 1995. The Somali Civil War continues to this day.
At the time of his death, Wolcott was survived by his wife, Christine M. Wolcott; a son, Robert; his parents of Beauford, N.C.; a sister, Ursula (Jim) Taylor of Lockport; three brothers and a half-brother. He was buried at Green Hill Memorial Gardens, Hopkinsville, Ky.
In 1995, Wolcott was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame.
The story of the mission and the rescue efforts — which included recovering Wolcott’s body — were retold in the book “Black Hawk Down,” and told again on the silver screen in the 2001 Academy Award winning film of the same title.
His memory is not forgotten in the town where he went to school. In 2021, the Richburg-Wirt Historical Society and area veterans organizations honored Wolcott by dedicating a memorial to him on the grounds of Bolivar-Richburg Elementary School, the former Richburg Central School building. The granite stone carries a plaque with his picture, the the U.S. Army seal and the emblem of the Night Stalkers.