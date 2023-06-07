OLEAN — The smoky haze that has billowed south from Canadian wildfires for the last three days was even thicker in the Olean area Wednesday, forcing the cancellation of some events and activities.
Residents in the area reported smelling a more acute aroma of smoke, while some complained of irritated noses and throats because of particulates in the air. For the third straight day New York environmental officials issued air-quality alerts for the entire state while urging residents to mitigate physical activities — or even avoid going outside altogether.
An air-quality alert is in place statewide for Thursday as well.
In the Twin Tiers region that includes Olean and Bradford, Pa., haze from the wildfire smoke was noticeably thicker earlier on Wednesday — to the point that distant hills were obscured from view.
Wednesday night's Sticktights concert at Lincoln Park was canceled — it will be rescheduled at a later date. The first summer-season concert at Portville's Pioneer Park also was not held.
The Exceptional Senior Game in Wellsville, featuring top high school senior softball players in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Steuben counties, was set for Wednesday but was postponed. Some area school districts also canceled after-school activities for Wednesday.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Clambake, set for Thursday from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park, was still on as of Wednesday evening, Chamber COO Meme K. Yanetsko said.
The decision to continue with the outdoor event was made after discussion with Dr. Kevin Watkins, the Cattaraugus County Health Department's public health director; the GOACC executive committee; and Dan DeCerbo, owner of the Old Library Restaurant and caterer of the clambake.
“The Chamber will have all food and drink at the Lincoln Park pavilion for the event hours stated above," Yanetsko said. "We are recommending that all those attending limit their time at the clambake. Also, for those with asthmatic and/or other respiratory conditions, the first floor of the Old Library will be opened to those wrist banded clambake attendees. Food and drink can be carried over from the park to the restaurant.
"Face masks will be provided to attendees while supplies last," she added. "The Chamber realizes that will not help with the smoke but may provide some relief."
Yanetsko also noted that conditions could change Thursday — "for the better, or for the worse" — but she encouraged those attending the clambake to visit the Chamber's Facebook page for more information and any updates regarding the advisories.
As noted in the state's advisories on Wednesday, residents were urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and keep exposure to the outdoors short or reduced.
“We realize that this is not the ideal situation, however, all the food has been ordered and would go to waste if the event was rescheduled for next week," Yanetsko said. "We feel by offering these suggestions above (indoor seating and limiting time outside), most clambake attendees will be able to enjoy the event."
Patrons may also call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com with questions.
LATEST ADVISORIES
The latest advisory from the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued for Western New York and Upstate stated the air quality is forecasted to remain at "unhealthy" AQI levels on Thursday. The pollutant of concern is fine particulate matter from the fires in Canada. The advisory will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that approximately 1 million N95-style facemasks would be made available to residents of the greater New York City area as the smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires impacted air quality throughout the state.
"Every part of New York state has experienced unhealthy air quality in the last 24 hours as a result of Canadian wildfires, and our number one priority right now is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul said in a statement. "Prolonged exposure to this harmful air will cause negative health impacts. ... I am encouraging everyone in impacted regions across the state to stay indoors and reduce your exposure to this harmful smoke until air quality improves."
The wildfire smoke covered the capitals of both the U.S. and Canada in the unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks, the Associated Press reported.
Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide. Air with hazardous levels of pollution extended into the New York metropolitan area, Upstate and parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Midwestern states were also being affected as prevailing winds from the north drove smoke southward.
The air quality index, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency metric for air pollution, exceeded 400 at times in Syracuse, New York City and Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. AP reported a level of 50 or under is considered good; anything over 300 is considered “hazardous,” when even healthy people are advised to curtail outdoor physical activity.
How long will the smoky haze last? AccuWeather Director of Forecasting Operation Dan DePodwin said Wednesday that in the next two days the worst smoke and related air quality is expected to shift west across the Great Lakes and parts of Ohio Valley.
“Later this weekend into early next week, a storm moving through the Ohio Valley may cause the smoke to wrap westward across the Great Lakes and then southward through the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic," he said. "This behavior, where a storm "ingests" smoke and transports it far away from the fires, occurred in May with fires in Alberta and can result in a 'smoke storm.'"
Unfortunately, significant rain is not expected across the wildfire areas, although on-and-off showers can occur Thursday through Saturday, which may aid in firefighting efforts. A higher likelihood of meaningful rain was expected on Monday, AccuWeather reported.
The fires may burn for a significant period of time and continue to loft smoke, creating the opportunity for time periods where smoke can return to parts of the Eastern U.S. over the coming weeks and even months.