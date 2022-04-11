OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that starting May 2, purchases of the popular Shop Olean gift certificates will have a service fee of 5% on the total of certificates purchased.
Although the gift certificate program is easy to use for the purchaser or the one that receives it as a gift, the behind-the-scenes expenses to operate the program have increased.
The program, which is one of the biggest benefits to Chamber members, is considered a retention tool rather then a revenue maker for the chamber office.
“We certainly don’t want to make money on this program; however, we want to cover the staff time (bookkeeping, accounting, purchasing), paper and envelope costs, and the certificate printing fees involved with the program,” Yanetsko said.
“The uniqueness of the program is that it encourages redeemers of the certificates to discover products and services available at businesses in our area, businesses that support the Chamber of Commerce. After all, it is good business to do business with Chamber members,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager.
The chamber instituted the Gift Certificate Program in 1995 and that year, certificates totaling $9,000 were sold with 35 member businesses involved in the program.
“Since 1995, our sales continued to grow, with an all-time high of $490,000 in 1999," said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. "In 2021, sales capped at $426,600 with the majority of sales in December at $184,205.”
More than 270 member businesses are signed on for this year-round certificate program now.
“The Chamber has established three ways to purchase the Shop Olean gift certificates," Dreher said. They can be purchased at the chamber either in person or call for curbside delivery, or visit shop.online.com
The certificates are sold only at the GOACC Chamber office, 301 N. Union St., Olean, in increments of $5, $10, $20, $25 and $50.
GOACC office hours are Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call (716) 372-4433.