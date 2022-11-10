Kari Lake with Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is shown with Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

 Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the unkindest cuts may have come from a source that was once among his biggest backers — the media empire of magnate Rupert Murdoch.

The New York Post's front cover on Thursday put Trump's face over the drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. The headline: "Trumpty Dumpty."

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social