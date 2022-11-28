Seneca Allegany Casino kicks off holidays with tree lighting

The Seneca Allegany Resort and Casino will host its annual tree lighting ceremony outside Tuesday at 5 p.m. Shown is the 2019 ceremony.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way, hosting its annual holiday tree lighting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Santa Claus will be on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s bus lobby entrance.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

