Seneca Allegany Casino kicks off holidays with tree lighting

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is ready to celebrate the start of the holiday season in a big way, hosting its annual holiday tree lighting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Santa Claus will be on the scene to greet those in attendance, share in the holiday spirit and help officials from Seneca Allegany and Seneca Gaming Corporation light the giant tree standing near the resort’s bus lobby entrance.
To cap off the special night, Western New York natives Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti will perform a few songs after the tree is illuminated.
“Our annual tree lighting is one of our favorite celebrations, and we look forward to gathering with families, friends and neighbors from throughout the community to share the spirit of the holiday season,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming Corporation President and CEO.
The public is invited to join in the fun and enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, courtesy of Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino. The tree lighting will occur at approximately 6 o’clock and will also be streamed live on the resort’s Facebook page.
