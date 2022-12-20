U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Tuesday he would vote against the omnibus funding bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2023 when it comes before the House later this week.

Sempolinski, who serves as the 123rd Congressional District representative until Jan. 3, said earlier he favored a short-term resolution to fund the government so House Republicans would have a seat at the budget table.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social