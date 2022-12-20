U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Tuesday he would vote against the omnibus funding bill to fund the government through Sept. 30, 2023 when it comes before the House later this week.
Sempolinski, who serves as the 123rd Congressional District representative until Jan. 3, said earlier he favored a short-term resolution to fund the government so House Republicans would have a seat at the budget table.
The current continuing resolution funding the government expires Friday. The omnibus agreement will avoid a government shutdown through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2023.
The $1.7 billion omnibus funding bill includes $858 billion for defense, a 10% increase and more than recommended by President Joe Biden. There is also $45 billion for military and other aid for Ukraine which is in its 10th month of fighting off a Russian invasion.
Sempolinski, who before he was elected to Congress in August, worked for former Rep. Tom Reed, said the whole budget process is flawed and he expects the omnibus bill to be rammed through on Friday.
If Democrats couldn’t produce a budget on time, they should have left it to Republicans who will have an eight-seat majority in January, Sempolinski said. “It ties the hands of the Republican (House) majority to get our broken system working.”
Regarding Ukrainian aid, Sempolinski said he was not opposed to the aid, but said it would be audited. “I’m concerned about the amount of (Ukraine) spending and where that spending has gone,” he said. It should be “fully audited and vetted.”
On another issue, Sempolinski dismissed the House January 6 Committee as too political and he questioned its timing, coming right after former President Donald Trump announced his bid for a second term.
The committee issued a report on Monday that contained four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Department of Justice.
“It could have been done earlier and been more bipartisan,” he said. There were only two Republicans, Rep. Lynn Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger on the committee headed by Democrat Bernie Thompson, Sempolinski noted. “The Republicans were not given an equal seat at the table. The whole thing was very political.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi disallowed some GOP members from the panel because they challenged the legitimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Sempolinski said she should not have been able to dictate Republican membership on the January 6 Committee.
What about the testimony against the former president — largely by Republicans who were close to him — should Trump be prohibited from running for president again?
Sempolinski noted that any decision on whether to prosecute the former president rests with the Department of Justice.
“The people of America decide who should run for president,” Sempolinski told reporters during one of his last weekly press calls. He said he had “suspicions” about what the motives of the Democratic Party might be.
“Whether you like or dislike him (Trump), who should be president — the Republican or Democratic nominee — should be a decision of the people, not the power brokers in D.C.”
On another topic, Sempolinski said he was concerned about the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration where the Climate Action Council has recommended limiting residential and commercial heating with natural gas in the future.
The Republican congressman said New York state isn’t the single biggest contributor to climate change. That would be China.
“Democrats are trying to increase the burden in a state where it’s already tough to do business,” Sempolinski said. He expects more New Yorkers to “vote with their feet.”
Sempolinski said his office is continuing transition talks with Congressmen-elect Nicholas Langworthy and Marc Molinaro and Rep. Claudia Tenney, each of who will inherit a part of the current 11-county 23rd District.
On Jan. 3, when Langworthy takes the oath of office for the new 23rd Congressional District, he will represent Southern and suburban Erie County, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties.
Asked to comment on the January 6 Committee’s criminal referral of Trump to the Justice Department, Langworthy replied: “The partisan motivations of Adam Schiff certainly should not be the judge and jury for anyone.”
Langworthy added: “We have due process in this country and it’s up to the American people to decide if President Trump should run again.”