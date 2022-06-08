WELLSVILLE — Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Joe Sempolinski was nominated Wednesday by county Republican chairmen in the 23rd Congressional District to run in the special election to fill the remaining term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning.
Sempolinski, a former congressional aide to Reed, will face Max Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic Party chairman, in the Aug. 23 special election. Della Pia is also the endorsed Democratic candidate to run in the November Election.
Reed resigned abruptly in May to take a lobbying job with a Washington firm. He had previously said he would not seek re-election and passed on a run for governor after a female lobbyist accused him of sexual harassment in Minnesota in 2016.
Republican chairmen from the current 23rd District met Wednesday night at the Wellsville Country Club to nominate Sempoliski, who agreed to serve until the end of Reed’s term on Dec. 31 and not to circulate nominating petitions in the new 23rd Congressional District.
Sempolinski said that as a former district director for Reed, he was in the best position to continue to deliver constituent serves and represent residents in the 11-county district until the end of the year.
Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., who attending the Wellsville meeting, said the vote for Sempolinski was unanimous.
After the congressional district maps drawn by a special master were approved by a state Supreme Court judge late last month, Rep. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park — part of the new 23rd District — declared he would seek re-election in the Southern Tier District.
After she was gerrymandered out of her Central New York district, Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, announced she would run in the 23rd District. When Jacobs’ town landed in the 23rd District, Tenney chose to announce she would instead run in what had largely been Jacobs’ district. She campaigned across the Southern Tier.
Only a few days after he came to Olean for a reception by a conservative Republican group, and in the wake of mass killings in Buffalo and Texas, Jacobs offered support for an assault weapons ban being discussed in Congress.
Suddenly, Southern Tier GOP chairmen, citing Second Amendment concerns, withdrew their endorsements. Last week, Jacobs abruptly announced he would not seek re-election.
That prompted two high-profile Western New York Republicans, State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy and former GOP gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino, to express interest in running for the seat. Neither currently lives in the district.
Both are circulating Republican nominating petitions for the new 23rd District. Also known to be circulating petitions is Marc Canedella, a Fredonia native and successful businessman now living in New York City.
Former State Sen. Cathy Young of Olean had expressed interest in running for the open seat before first Tenney, then Jacobs announced their candidacies. She will not run in a proimary against either Langworthy or Paladino, GOP sources said.
Keis said he plans to endorse Langworthy in the GOP primary.
Langworthy is a Cattaraugus County native who was a longtime Erie County GOP chairman before becoming state chairman three years ago.