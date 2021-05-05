ALLENTOWN — When a 75-year-old ATV rider was three hours overdue on a trail ride Sunday evening in Allegany County, searchers used a drone to locate the man.
New York forest rangers reported Wednesday that, after receiving a report that the man was missing at about 8:40 p.m. in the town of Alma, they set up a command post and began search assignments. State police, Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies and area fire personnel also responded to help.
Using the Sheriff’s Office drone to survey the area, the responders spotted the man and a team quickly arrived at the the location. The missing man was involved in an ATV accident but suffered no significant injuries. However, the ATV caught fire and started a small surface fire that the responders were able to quickly suppress.
The man was assessed and returned home, with the scene cleared by 1:30 a.m.
Also responding were the Alma, Wellsville, Allentown and Willing fire departments and the Wellsville Rescue.