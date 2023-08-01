SCIO — The Town of Scio is marking its 200th anniversary this summer — and a fun time has been planned for all.
First, Scio is not named for railroad construction as is popularly thought. The town was established nearly 25 years before the railroad arrived in the area. The name stems from an Ottoman massacre of rebelling Christians in 1822 on the island of Scio (Chios), the fifth-largest Greek island. The atrocity was so abhorrent to the Western world, that the citizens deciding on a name for their new town, honored the massacred Christians by naming the town Scio, according to Allegany County Historical Society archives.
“The first settlement in Scio was made at the mouth of Knight’s Creek in 1805 by Joseph Knight and his son,” the county historian archives read. “In 1808 this section of Allegany County was a primitive forest. Then came Silas Bellamy, who settled 100 acres, which included most of the site of the present village of Scio.
Later, Bellamy sold 50 acres to Barnabas York, who built a tavern, which stood on Main Street where Kinsey’s Gas Station was located. York sold this tavern to Francis Blood, “a man of means and ability. He kept the tavern for years. The corners nearby became known as ‘Blood Corners.’
“When the first settlers came here, this area was covered with pine forests. Lumbering was the first important industry.
“The first newspaper was known as the Scio Diary. After oil was discovered at Petrolia, the name was changed to the Scio Derrick. In 1855 Scio had a population of about 496 and was the largest town in the county.”
Those were the heydays for the town. Although there were thriving businesses, fire took its toll and Wellsville took its businesses.
Today the population of the town of Scio is around 1,620 and many of them have gotten together to throw a birthday party the likes of which hasn’t been seen since the nation’s bicentennial nearly 50 years ago.
One of the people heading up the Aug. 10-13 bicentennial event is Stacey Erdmann, who is taking a page out of the book of her father, the late Bill Culbert, who organized the 1976 celebration.
“We’ve tried to build on some events that already take place, like the Cruise and Cream night on (Thursday, Aug. 10) to open the celebration, and we’re trying to come up with events that will interest younger people like the cornhole tournament and other games and movie night on Friday (Aug. 11),” she said.
Erdmann said that just like in 1976 there will be yard sales throughout the weekend. “Dad came up with that 50 years ago and we think it will still work,” Erdmann said.
She expects the Saturday, Aug. 12, parade will attract not only sightseers but also participants.
“We’re still looking for music for the parade and we have invited alumni to put in floats or to even just drive a truck or car for their class in the parade. The Class of ‘81 is participating with a float ... basically, anything goes,” she said.
On both Friday and Saturday of the celebratory weekend there will also be food and various vendors on the school grounds and next to the fire hall.
The library will be open throughout the celebration with a display of historical papers and artifacts.
On that Sunday the event will come to a close with a community worship service, a picnic with dish to pass, and a concert by the Rushford Concert Band prior to a closing ceremony.
“We’re hoping that people will come back to Scio for this and that others will visit and help us celebrate,” said Erdmann.
The Scio Bicentennial schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY, AUG. 10• 5 to 7:30 p.m., Cruise and Cream at Scio Methodist Church
FRIDAY, AUG. 11• 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., community-wide yard sales; at the school and firehall, food and craft vendors.
• 5 to 7 p.m., cornhole tournament ($20) on school grounds; other games. Pre-register with Irving Newton through Aug. 10.
• 6 to 9 p.m., outdoor music at the firehall with DJ Dan.
• Lions Club to host outdoor movie “Hook” with popcorn and snacks will be for sale.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12• Yards sales and food and craft vendors.
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., games at school grounds. Pre-Register with Irving Newton through Aug. 4.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., beef on weck at the firehall; pre-sale from the Cemetery Association.
• 4 to 9 p.m., fire department serving food.
• 6 p.m., parade on Main Street.
• 7 to 11 p.m., outdoor music at the firehall with Ryan Burdick, Jason Marsden and Adam Stack.
• 9 p.m. (dusk), fireworks behind the firehall.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13 (at Lions Club Pavilion)
• 11 a.m., community church service.
• Noon, community picnic (bring a dish to pass).
• 1 p.m., Rushford Concert Band.
• Closing ceremony.