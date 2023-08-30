WELLSVILLE — A tour Wednesday of a Southern Tier factory served as a backdrop to a push for more aid for area job training programs.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., met with Ljungström company executives in Wellsville to see firsthand how federal investment is supporting the firm’s pivot to the renewable energy industry, helping to train workers, and he discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act can help fuel the company’s continued growth.
“Powered by our Inflation Reduction Act, Ljungström’s Wellsville plant is blowing a gust of energy into one of Upstate New York’s most rural communities, breathing new life into the Southern Tier and Western New York’s manufacturing legacy and helping lead the way for a clean-energy economy,” Scumer said in a press statement.
“Thanks to the $1.5 million workforce development grant I secured, Ljungström has seamlessly pivoted from coal technology to clean, renewable energy, all while creating good-paying jobs and bolstering our domestic supply chains,” the senator said.
Ljungström’s Wellsville plant projects to add more than 50 new jobs in the next year, spurred by the demand from investments made to boost clean energy manufacturing in the United States, Schumer noted.
Schumer explained that for decades Ljungström’s plant in Wellsville sold parts to coal-fired power plants, but in part thanks to the $1.5 million secured in 2021, now manufactures components for wind turbines, including those that will be used in downstate offshore wind projects.
The senator noted he helped the company’s transition with the grant through the Workforce Opportunity and Innovation Act. WORC grants, through the U.S. Department of Labor, in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission, are used to train workers for high-quality, in-demand jobs requiring specialized skills, such as welding, at significant area employers like Ljungström.
Since the initial award, Ljungström has hired for more than 100 positions, with 50 more expected in the next 12 months, as the company continues to execute wind project contracts and agreements.
“We are thankful for the partnership between government and industry,” said Matt Ferris, managing director of Ljungstrom’s Wellsville division.
He noted that through the support of Schumer, Appalachian Regional Commission, Alfred State College and the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency, the company has diversified and brought good-paying jobs to the area.
“We look forward to an ongoing partnership that will enable continued growth for Ljungstrom and the community,” Ferris said.
Carol Miller, executive director of the Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology, said Schumer has been a “steadfast champion for manufacturing across the Southern Tier and Upstate New York” and noted that Ljungström is a good example of helping a manufacturer in one New York’s 14 Appalachian counties to become “more productive, profitable, and globally competitive.”
Schumer said he’s pushing for even more federal funding to help train the workforce in the Southern Tier and help other domestic manufacturers access opportunities in renewable energy.
Schumer said that the application submitted by Catalyst Connection to the Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies Initiative requests $10 million, matched by more than $7 million in local funding, to help small- and medium-size manufacturers across five states to access new opportunities.
The proposal includes all 14 of New York’s Appalachian counties, including Allegany and Cattaraugus. The proposal would map supply chains and regional assets, helping find opportunities for clean-energy manufacturing and supply-chain expansions.