HORNELL — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer brought U.S. Department of Transportation Undersecretary Carlos Monje Jr. to Alstom’s Hornell facility Tuesday so the Biden administration can see firsthand how Southern Tier workers are primed to lead the future of American trains.
Schumer, D-N.Y., explained that in addition to the major investments to improve America’s rail in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, he also worked to strengthen Buy America requirements for infrastructure projects. He called that a game-changer for companies like Alstom, one of the few domestic manufactures of rail cars in the U.S.
“Billions are coming down the track to boost the rail industry in the United States thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law and Buy America requirements,” Schumer said. “When we say ‘Build and Buy it in America’ that means good-paying manufacturing jobs right here at Alstom in Hornell as the nation’s leader in rail car production.”
Schumer said he brought Monje “to show the Biden administration firsthand how the Southern Tier workforce is the best of the best when it comes to train production and is primed for more work building our transportation future. I say all aboard and full steam ahead for the Alstom Hornell facility, and making the Southern Tier the next stop for making trains here in America.”
Alstom Americas president and CEO Michael Keroullé said it is “always a great honor for Alstom to have Sen. Schumer visit our highly skilled workforce” and meet with suppliers and partners bringing high-speed rail to the U.S. at the manufacturing facility in Hornell.
“We applaud and thank the senator’s strong leadership and for championing smart Buy America policy that ensures IIJA funding creates U.S. jobs and strengthens local communities,” Keroullé continued.
He said Alstom’s operations are “proof that Buy America creates jobs, supports families, and revitalizes communities across America, building innovation and resilience into advanced technology and infrastructure.”
Monje said the Biden administration and the USDOT “will consistently and passionately support rail improvements, domestic manufacturing, and American jobs as we put these investments to work to build the 21st century rail system Americans deserve.”
Schumer said BIJJ makes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, with more than $66 billion in new investment. He said the new funding will boost the rail industry, which means more work and more opportunities for Alstom to grow.
Some provisions of BIJJ include:
• $30 billion to Amtrak and in competitive grants to modernize the Northeast corridor.
• $16 billion to Amtrak to modernize its national network, including the procurement of new rail cars for the national network.
• $12 billion in competitive grants for states to compete to expand their intercity passenger rail networks.
• $8 billion for rail safety infrastructure and grade crossing elimination.
In addition, Schumer said that he pushed to expand and strengthen Buy America requirements in the final Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including making permanent the Made in America Office that President Joe Biden had originally created by executive order. Schumer said the office will help agencies implement the broader Buy America requirements, including continuing the long history of strong Buy America standards for rolling stock manufacturing like Alstom’s in Hornell.
Provisions from both the IIJA and Biden’s additional executive actions mean that the DOT must further increase efforts to enforce Buy America and maximize U.S. production of trains for federally funded rail projects, further positioning Alstom for expanded manufacturing opportunities.
Schumer’s office noted the senator has a long history of working to benefit Alstom’s Steuben County facility, which has, for more than 170 years, been manufacturing and servicing trains in Hornell. Schumer’s press statement indicated Alstom’s workforce has doubled and the facility is expanding with the senator’s support, “securing Alstom and Hornell’s future as the center for rail car manufacturing in the North America.”
Schumer said he led the charge to urge the USDOT to greenlight Amtrak’s efforts to buy new, next-generation high-speed trains. He also joined local and plant leaders to announce his efforts has paid off, and the Amtrak Board of Directors’ entrance into negotiations with Alstom to provide a replacement for Amtrak’s current Acela trains. As a result, the senator said, 400 new jobs were created at Alstom, and hundreds more in supplier and indirect opportunities throughout the Southern Tier and New York state.
Schumer touted that the first high-speed trains manufactured in the U.S. are being made in Hornell, where Alstom has seen $270 million in public and private investment since the 2016 award of Amtrak’s high-speed railcar contract. Alstom’s manufacturing in New York has created 750 jobs for the high-speed train project alone — including an estimated 400 jobs at Alstom in Hornell — and helped attract more than 50 other supplier companies.