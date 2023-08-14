The region’s fruit growers are in need of assistance after late May frosts crippled crops, the state’s senators have told the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
After sounding the alarm earlier this year, and the New York State Farm Service Agency officially requesting a federal Agricultural Disaster Designation following May’s deep freeze, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on the USDA to approve emergency federal funds for 31 counties across Upstate New York. The senators said the NYS FSA request for Secretarial Disaster Designation includes Albany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Columbia, Cortland, Dutchess, Greene, Jefferson, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Washington, Wayne, Westchester and Yates counties.
“Upstate New York’s vineyards and orchards are the beating heart of our agricultural and tourism economy, but now as harvest season begins we are beginning to see the severe impacts of this past May’s deep freeze,” said Schumer. “We can’t leave New York’s beautiful orchards and renowned wine country out in the cold right as harvest season begins.”
“With farmers still suffering from the staggering crop losses from the May freeze, it is imperative USDA expeditiously approve a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for the 31 impacted counties,” said Gillibrand. “I will continue to fight for our farmers to get the assistance they need.”
Among the crops harmed by the frost across the state, grape crops in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Steuben counties suffered higher than 30% losses, the senators said, as well as blueberry crops in Cattaraugus County and strawberry crops in Chautauqua County. Other crops throughout the state damaged by the frost include fruits like apples, peaches, pears, plums, apricots and cherries, and caneberries such as raspberries and blackberries; as well as flower and hay damage in some areas.
According to the National Weather Service, New York had multiple dates where the temperature dropped below freezing between May 14-25, but the time period that caused the most widespread damage happened overnight from May 17-18. These freezing temperatures caused severe frost damage to multiple crops across the majority of the state, however grapes and apples were hit the hardest. The frost caused major damage to grapevines which prevented many from producing grapes this year.
Schumer said that grapes and apples were hit especially hard, with vineyards across New York reporting losses ranging from 5 to 100 percent. Several farmers in the Finger Lakes region said this year’s frost was ‘the worst they had ever seen,’ with almost every single vineyard in the region sustaining at least some damage.
According to Empire State Development, New York State is the third-largest producer of grapes, grape juice and wine in the United States. In addition, the state is the second-largest producer of apples in the country. These crops make a significant contribution to the state’s agricultural economy and support many local businesses and jobs, employing close to 100,000 New Yorkers and producing $11.5 billion worth of economic impact annually.
If approved, the senators said relief would include low-interest FSA Emergency Loans to growers. Under the program, producers would be able to borrow up to 100% of the actual amount of production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000 for restoring or replacing essential property, pay production costs, cover essential family living expenses, or reorganize the farming.