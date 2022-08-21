ALBANY — No masks. No test results to return after a cold. No seats blocked off to keep children 6 feet apart.

This September, school is going to look a lot like it used to be three years ago. Some administrators are going so far as to say it will be “back to normal.” Most of the coronavirus precautions that upended school since March 2020 have been dropped.

 

