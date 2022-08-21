ALBANY — No masks. No test results to return after a cold. No seats blocked off to keep children 6 feet apart.
This September, school is going to look a lot like it used to be three years ago. Some administrators are going so far as to say it will be “back to normal.” Most of the coronavirus precautions that upended school since March 2020 have been dropped.
“And I am more excited than you can imagine. We’re coming back unmasked without restrictions about how close we can be to each other. We are going to look normal,” said Scotia-Glenville Central School District Superintendent Susan Swartz. “Truly I’m thrilled about that. I do believe we are at the point we need to learn to live with COVID and its many variations.”
While masks and other rules attempted to reduce the spread of the increasingly infectious virus, the toll on students has been significant, both in terms of how much they learned and on their mental health. School officials say a return to normal is essential for those reasons.
“The last few years have had a profound impact on teaching and learning, socialization and so much more, so getting back to normal in school is a priority,” said Schenectady City School District spokeswoman Karen Corona.
COVID-19 isn’t gone, but vaccinations for school-aged children have been available for 10 months. Medications to treat at-risk patients are also available. And federal funding means air purifiers should be installed in most classrooms by this fall.
Schools generally dropped mask requirements when the state said they could on March 2, and reduced quarantine time as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended fewer restrictions.
By early summer, many schools were holding indoor concerts and graduations.
Some school administrators admitted a bit of anxiety, especially after seeing multiple COVID-19 cases during summer school.
In the summer of 2021, the Albany City School District recorded five coronavirus cases.
“This summer, we had 33 cases,” said Superintendent Kaweeda Adams. “We still recognize COVID is still a part of our lives.”
But they plan to hold concerts and allow more after-school activities.
“We’re just in a different place addressing COVID,” she said.
Schools will start opening in two weeks, but there’s a chance of a last-minute change. Administrators said they know the state Department of Health could issue unexpected “guidance,” a list of rules that schools will have to follow.
Administrators have criticized the state health department in the past for issuing complex restrictions just days before schools opened, and they say they’re bracing for that to happen again next week. Still, they said they expect no major changes. The Department of Health said it would issue guidance “soon” but would not comment on whether the guidance would include significantly different rules than last spring.
In the meantime, school officials are focusing on the value of things that were eliminated to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are looking at bringing our volunteers back to our buildings. We are definitely looking at that because we know how helpful that is to our students,” Adams said.
Most districts will also let students work together in small groups in the classroom. That’s a key educational model that was upended during the pandemic: students would be grouped together by ability level to collaborate, often for reading or writing activities.
But to keep the 6-foot distance, many classrooms had the students work individually from their desks during that group time.
During the pandemic, some schools also stopped the practice of moving students between classrooms for ability-based groups. But those can be effective, as Green Island Union Free School District demonstrated when it started regrouping students for reading and writing activities last year. In five months, the district doubled the percentage of students reading at grade level.
The big question is whether the changes will lead to rampant virus outbreaks. While a vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 has been available since October, only 38 percent of New York state children have gotten it, according to the state. And that vaccine was developed before the omicron variants hit. It was later found to be less than 30 percent effective against omicron, with some studies saying it had as little as an 18 percent chance of stopping infection, though studies found it had a “moderate” effect on reducing hospitalizations. A later booster improved that to upward of 70 percent effective, according to various studies, but only 3 percent of children in the state have been boosted.
Most classrooms will also have air purifiers this fall, which could make a difference. And at-home COVID-19 tests are now widely available. School officials are making plans to distribute more tests to families this fall, and many also intend to send children home with a test if they come to school with coronavirus-related symptoms.
However, many school officials do not plan to require test results before sick children return to school. Last year, even in the last few months of the school year, Schenectady required vaccinated students to test twice before returning to school if they had cold symptoms.
Rules like that were intended to stop the spread of the virus because at-home tests can give a false negative result in the first few days of infection. But it led to many students missing school.
Albany is among the many school districts dropping that test requirement.
“It’s not required that they have a negative test to return to school,” Adams said. “The protocols, if children are sick, are the same as what we were following prior to COVID. If children are ill, we encourage families to keep them home.”