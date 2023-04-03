ST. BONAVENTURE — Four physician assistant studies faculty members accompanied 14 students with the St. Bonaventure chapter of Students Without Borders on a medical mission to the Dominican Republic.
Students provided free medical care to more than 240 men, women and children at the clinic site in Batey Olivares. The faculty served as preceptors for each patient and the students worked in pairs providing medicine and medical education for conditions ranging from infections to chronic conditions.
The contingent thanked Dr. Raul Vazquez of Urban Family Practice of Buffalo and his wife, Toni, for providing support for this medical mission, including providing food for many of the families of Batey Olivares and surrounding villages.
“This trip has changed our lives forever,” said one SWOB student. “In addition to helping others we have gained a great deal of knowledge about ourselves. The impact that one person can have has inspired us to do even more.”
The trip was planned over two years amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in their second and third year of their PA program volunteered their time, knowledge and clinical skillsets during their spring break (March 18-25) to provide essential healthcare to struggling communities.
Batey Olivares and similar communities of sugarcane workers and their families represent some of the most marginalized people in their society. Limited resources in these regions make medical care largely unaffordable or inaccessible without outside assistance.
St. Bonaventure’s SWOB is a student-run organization founded by the inaugural class of Master of Physician Assistant Studies (MPAS) students of the DePerro School of Health Professions.
Since SWOB’s inception, executive officers and associate officers have worked tirelessly to raise funds to support a medical mission trip, including a spaghetti dinner fundraiser in November at Olean’s Pulaski Club that sold over 200 meals.
SWOB officers also thanked Nicholas Ferrari of the Tanglewood Group in Allegany for his support in making the medical mission not only possible, but successful.
In-country organization for the trip was provided by Dominican Republic native and humanitarian Rafael Genoa Jr. of Virginia. Professional photography throughout the week was provided by Helga Laing of Olean.
Students who made the trip were Cristian Burgio, Christopher Carlson, Nicole Ellison (vice president), Alexis Gasiewicz (treasurer), Megan Henberger, Bryan Laing, Hajrija Selimovic, Timothy Stead (president), Sara Ajani, Garret Anderson, Kayla Arantowicz (associate secretary), Taylor Crimi (associate president), Alexis Drake and Alyssa Ryan.
The faculty included Kesha Steighner, clinical assistant professor; Jeffrey Szymanski, clinical assistant professor and director of didactics; Dr. James Tkacik, clinical assistant professor and director of clinical education; and Dr. Keith Young, associate professor and founding director of the PA Studies program.