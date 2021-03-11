ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure University’s Jandoli School of Communication will offer this fall a master’s degree in sports journalism, a program developed with input from alumni who are among the nation’s most prominent members of the sports media.
The fully online program, which can be completed in a year and a half, is now accepting applications. The 30-credit master’s program consists of nine three-credit courses and a three-credit master’s project sequence.
Among the Jandoli School alumni who helped design the program are Adrian Wojnarowski, Chris LaPlaca, Rayna Banks and Tim Bontemps at ESPN, Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post and Rachel Axon at USA Today.
“We were fortunate to be able to tap into the best in sports journalism, and who are among our many successful St. Bonaventure graduates, to develop this program,” said Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School. “Sports journalism has undergone a radical transformation with social and digital media and the way news is reported and consumed.
“But the foundation of the Jandoli School has always been about balancing ethics and excellence in pursuit of the truth, and the contributions of our alumni will keep this program grounded in those principles,” Chimbel said.
Students will learn the foundational tenants of journalism and apply those best ideals to become leaders in producing ethical journalism for diverse audiences in the digital world, Chimbel said.
Building on more than 70 years of educating journalists and communicators in the Jandoli School, the program will seek to refine students’ writing skills, enhance their reporting, broaden understanding of critical issues in sports media and prepare them with a digital skillset to reimagine how stories can be told.
“It’s a rapidly changing business, but with the advancements in technology and evolution of digital media, there are more job opportunities than ever,” said Banks, a senior managing producer at ESPN who graduated from St. Bonaventure in 2003.
“This program is grounded firmly in the real world and has a close eye on continued evolution for the program and the students in it.
LaPlaca, senior vice president of corporate communications at ESPN and a 1979 Bona grad, program will be "grounded firmly" in the real world and will keep a close eye on the continued evolution pf sports journalism.
"Talented Bonaventure alumni at the top of their fields contributed to an equally talented and dedicated faculty to ensure the right mix of academia and real-world applications,” he said.